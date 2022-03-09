MCC Announces New Changes To Laws Of Cricket; Mankad Becomes Legal Mode Of Dismissal

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) on Tuesday announced its new code of laws for 2022, making significant changes for the first time since 2017. The changes will see the 'no saliva' rule becoming a permanent fixture in world cricket, and also the infamous 'mankad' being moved from the 'unfair play' category to the 'run out' section. The changes to the 'Laws of Cricket' were suggested by the MCC Laws sub-committee and were approved by the club's main committee last week. The changes will come into effect from October 1.

Here are some of the notable changes to the 'Laws of Cricket'

1. No saliva

The 'no saliva' rule, which was introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been converted into a permanent fixture and will now be applicable in all ICC-approved matches. The MCC has said that using saliva to shine the ball will be treated the same way as any other unfair method of changing the condition of the ball. The law will also bring an end to the instances of fielders eating sugary substances to alter their saliva to shine the ball.

2. Running out the non-striker

One of the most controversial modes of dismissals in cricket, 'Mankad', has now been changed into an official mode of dismissal and will not be considered 'unfair play'. The MCC has said that the law has been moved from the 'unfair play' category to the 'run out' section. This is aimed at ending the negative connotations surrounding 'Mankad', often used to blame the bowler rather than an over-stepped non-striker.

3. New batter to take strike

One of the new changes will see new batters taking the strike for the next delivery even if the previous pair had crossed while the catch was being taken. The law was first introduced in The Hundred tournament last year at the request of the MCC. The law has been amended to provide bowlers with the advantage of taking a wicket.

Last year, the MCC had announced the replacement for the gendered terms for batters. The MCC struck down the words batsman or batsmen and replaced them with batter or batters.

Image: ICC