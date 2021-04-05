MCC Enters Fakhar Zaman-Quinton De Kock Run-out Row: Should Have Been 7 Runs Instead?

The second ODI of Pakistan vs South Africa has stirred a huge controversy after South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock tricked opener Fakhar Zaman into a run-out as the Pakistan batsman was on a career-best 193 runs. South Africa in the second ODI defeated Pakistan by 17 runs to level the series 1-1. However, Pakistani opener Fakhar Zaman stole the show after he played an outstanding knock which saw him hit 18 boundaries and 10 sixes. Although Pakistan lost the match, Fakhar Zaman was chosen as the player of the match.

Following Pakistan's defeat, people on social media especially from Pakistan have been slamming de Kock and even raised questions on his spirit of cricket. Now, the MCC - Marylebone Cricket Club - Twitter handle has posted the law when a fielder wilfully attempting to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman and said that the decision will depend upon the on-field umpires. The debate around Quinton de Kock's gesture was whether he was willfully attempting to deceive Fakhar Zaman into thinking that the ball was thrown at the non-striker's end which could have led to Zaman slowing down and turning around - or whether he was signalling to the fielder or bowler.

The law shared by the MCC states, "Law 41.5.1 states: 'It is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball'"

MCC on his Twitter handle also wrote, "The Law is clear, with the offence being an ATTEMPT to deceive, rather than the batsman actually being deceived. It’s up to the umpires to decide if there was such an attempt. If so, then it's Not out, 5 Penalty runs + the 2 they ran, and batsmen choose who faces next ball."

As per ESPNcricinfo, if the umpires had taken action de Kock then that Law 41.5.3 would have come into effect which states, "If either umpire considers that a fielder has caused or attempted to cause such a distraction, deception or obstruction, he/she shall immediately call and signal Dead ball and inform the other umpire of the reason for the call."

As people on social media are debating on the controversial run-out, opener Fakhar Zaman has already stated that it was his mistake as he was too busy looking out for Haris Rauf at the other end as he started off a little late from his crease.

