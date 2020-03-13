MCC Gets Weird Fan Arrested; Slaps £10,000 Fine For Using Dead Person's Membership

In a seemingly rare incident, an England-based cricket fan was recently caught using an expired Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) membership card of a dead person. The cricket enthusiast, later identified as James Lattimer, was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence along with a hefty fine of £10,000. The 51-year old Lattimer was found with the expired card in August 2019.

MCC arrests fan for identity theft

Apart from the fine and prison sentence, Lattimer’s punishment also includes 150 hours of unpaid work at the Southwark Crown Court. The Bournemouth-based businessman confessed to the crime by saying he purchased the expired MCC membership card from a late member on eBay. The card is reported to have been expired in 2013.

The MCC card allows its holders to gain access to exclusive areas of the Lord's Cricket Ground. After getting caught red-handed by the police authorities, the issue was taken to the court. In the court’s proceedings, Lattimer’s attorney explained his client’s actions by saying that he is an ardent cricket fan who let his desperation of experiencing Lord's get the “better of him”.

MCC’s current leadership

Meanwhile, former Sri Lankan cricket captain Kumar Sangakkara is currently serving as the president of MCC. The legendary batsman took charge of the role in October 2019 and in doing so, became the first non-British president of the prestigious cricket club. Kumar Sangakkara's nomination was announced by the outgoing president, Anthony Wreford, at the MCC Annual General Meeting at Lord’s in May 2019 and his tenure is expected to conclude on September 30, 2020.

