MCC Issues Statement After Oil Activists Invade The Pitch During 2nd ENG Vs AUS Ashes Test

The English cricket team are playing against Australia in the second Test of the Ashes 2023 at the Lord's cricket ground in London. The hosts won the toss and decided to field first on a bowler-friendly pitch. However, the visitors have taken a firm hold over the match on Day One.

Australia score 190/2 at Tea on Day 1 of the second Ashes 2023 Test

David Warner scored 66 runs in 88 balls

English bowler Josh Tounge dismissed Usman Khawaja for 17 and took his first Test wicket

The second Ashes 2023 Test match witnessed bizarre scenes as some climate activists invaded the pitch of the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, bringing the Test match to a temporary halt. Only the first over of the Australian innings till then was bowled when in between when activists having 'Just Stop Oil' on their shorts ran towards the pitch with orange powder paint. But before they could reach the main playing surface, they were stopped by the players and the ground staff.

MCC issue statement over bizarre scenes at Lord's

While the cricketing fans witnessed some appalling scenes during the Day 1 of the second ENG vs AUS Ashes 2023 Test match, the Marylebone Cricket Club, which is based at Lord's, issued a statement and condemned the entire issue. The club said,

MCC condemn in the strongest possible terms today's pitch incursion and with the behaviour of the protesters involved. Their actions not only endanger themselves and those who work at the ground but they have consistently shown complete disregard for the people who pay to attend events, not just here at Lord's but around the country at other sporting venues.

Australia remains in control on Day 1 at Tea of the 2nd Ashes Test

Returning to the Day 1 of the second Ashes Test match between England and Australia, the Aussies started off well after the rain delay and the openers added 73 runs for the first wicket. David Warner scored a half-century, whereas Usman Khawaja was dismissed after playing 70 balls.

After Warner got dismissed, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith are steady at the crease, until Labuschagne lost his wicket after 47 runs. But as of this writing, Steve Smith successfully picked up his half-century as he stands firm on the pitch. The hosts would look to rebound as the game progresses further.