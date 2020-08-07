MCC Vs AF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live

Malmohus Cricket Club (MCC) will take on Ariana AKIF (AF) in the first semi-final of the ECS T10 Malmo Tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Friday, August 7 at 1 PM IST. Here is a look at our MCC vs AF Dream11 prediction, MCC vs AF Dream11 team and MCC vs AF Dream11 top picks.

MCC vs AF ECS T10 Malmo preview

Both the teams have made a strong start to the tournament and will be looking to win the crucial semi-final match to book their place in the finals. The two teams topped their respective groups and have been two of the best-performing sides in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. MCC have won all of their four matches, topping Group A while AF have won three matches and drawn one.

MCC vs AF Dream11 prediction: MCC vs AF Dream11 team, full squads

MCC vs AF Dream11 prediction: MCC vs AF Dream11 team: MCC squad

Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohlén, Shailesh Patel, Narendar Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf and Aakash Kothandan.

MCC vs AF Dream11 prediction: MCC vs AF Dream11 team: AF squad

Paramjot Singh, Hardeep Virk, Inderjeet Singh, Krishna Digumurthi, Ayubkhan Azizi, Imran Khan, Farid Mohammad, Malyar Babak, Karandeep Singh, Mohammad Babak, Dharmender Singh, Debarchan Dash, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Khaled Mohammad, Naser Baluch, Sreekanth Medavarapu, Mahmood Hijazi, Yarmal Oryakhel, Oktai Gholami, Sabaoon Mangal and Abdul.

MCC vs AF Dream11 team: Predicted playing 11

Malmohus Cricket Club: Dheeraj Malhotra, Sandeep Pattanaik, Rizwan Ashraf, Ankit Gupta, Usman Safi, Vishrut Krashak, Ashish Rajput, Sachin Khaimar, Ashish Rajput, Faraz Muneer, Narender Madhavan.

Ariana AKIF: Debarchan Das, Khaled Mohammad, Delawar Khan, Ihsanullah Sherzad, Hardeep Virk, Naser Baluch, Dharmender Singh, Oktai Gholami, Mahmood Hijazi, Mohammad Babak, Indrajeet Singh.

MCC vs AF Dream11 prediction: MCC vs AF Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ankit Gupta, Oktai Gholami

Ankit Gupta, Oktai Gholami Batsmen: Vishrut Krashak, Debarchan Dash (C), Khaled Mohammad

Vishrut Krashak, Debarchan Dash (C), Khaled Mohammad All-rounders: Usman Safi, Dheeraj Malhotra (VC), Naser Baluch

Usman Safi, Dheeraj Malhotra (VC), Naser Baluch Bowlers: Faraz Muneer, Ashish Rajput, Mohammad Babak

MCC vs AF Dream11 prediction: MCC vs AF Dream11 top picks

Debarchan Dash Dheeraj Malhotra Naser Baluch Ankit Gupta Ashish Rajput

MCC vs AF Dream11 prediction

According to our MCC vs AF prediction, MCC are the favourites to win this semifinal.

Note: The MCC vs AF Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The MCC vs AF Dream11 team selection and MCC vs AF Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: instagram/europeancricket