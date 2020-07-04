MCC Vs BRD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series Live

Moravian CC will host Baroda in the next ECN Czech Super Series Week 4 T10 2020 clash at Brno Cricket Ground this weekend. MCC vs BRD will be the third match of Week 4 of the series. The four teams participating in the tournament will battle it out to top the table as only one team will advance to the next stage of the series.

The MCC vs BRD match will commence on Saturday, July 4, 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the MCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the MCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction, MCC vs BRD Dream11 top picks and MCC vs BRD Dream11 team.

Also Read | Shikhar Dhawan Posts Comical Video With Son On Disagreeing With Each Other: Watch

MCC vs BRD Dream11 team

Also Read | Harbhajan Singh Joins Cricketers Who Want BCCI To Allow Indians In Foreign T20 Leagues

MCC vs BRD Dream11 top picks

Syed Abdul-Wahab (Captain) Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy (Vice-captain) Jilesh Mattakot Yusuf Pathan Bhargav Bhatt Kedar Devdhar

Also Read | David Warner Dances To Prabhudeva's Song After Wife Candice Teaches Him: Watch

MCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MCC vs BRD Dream11 team

MCC vs BRD Dream11 team: Moravian CC (MCC) squad

Syed Abdul-Wahab, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Jilesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Manu Paul, Sandip Singh, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Premprakash Yadav, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Om Sharma, Titto Poulose, John Jacob, Sunil Ambar, Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan, Felix Irudayadhasan, Ashkar Naduparambil, Jobi Samuel, Subin George, Zainul Abid Chakkingal

MCC vs BRD Dream11 team: Baroda (BRD) squad

Yusuf Pathan, Anureet Singh, Bhargav Bhatt, Kedar Devdhar, Aditya Waghmode, Lukman Meriwala, Vishnu Solanki, Deepak Hooda, Atit Sheth, Babashafi Pathan, Swapnil Singh, Soaeb Tai, Krunal Pandya, Ahmadnoor Pathan, Dhruv Patel, Viraj Bhosale, Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput, Sukirt Pandey

Also Read | Virat Kohli Stuns Fans In Latest Workout Video With LQDCell Hydra: Watch

MCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction: MCC vs BRD Dream11 team, predicted playing XI

Moravian CC : Syed Abdul-Wahab (WK), Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Jilesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Manu Paul, Sandip Singh, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Premprakash Yadav

: Syed Abdul-Wahab (WK), Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Jilesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Manu Paul, Sandip Singh, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Premprakash Yadav Baroda: Yusuf Pathan, Bhargav Bhatt, Kedar Devdhar, Aditya Waghmode, Vishnu Solanki, Deepak Hooda, Babashafi Pathan, Krunal Pandya, Viraj Bhosale (WK), Soyeb Sopariya, Abhimanyu Rajput

MCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction

Our MCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction is that Baroda will win this match, considering their run of form.

Note: The MCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction, MCC vs BRD Dream11 top picks and MCC vs BRD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MCC vs BRD Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Cover image source: ICC.com)