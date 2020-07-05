MCC Vs BRG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECN Czech Super Series Live

Moravian CC face off against the Brno Rangers in week 4 of the ECN Czech Super Series. The ECN Super Series is a T10 tournament taking place in the Czech Republic. The ECN Super Series features 16 teams in 4 tournaments, where the winner from each of the series will advance to the Finals Day weekend in Prague. The MCC vs BRG match will take place on July 5 at 5:30 PM IST. Fans can play the MCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app - Dream11. Here is the MCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction, MCC vs BRG Dream11 top picks and MCC vs BRG Dream11 team.

Group 4 of the ECN Czech Super Series gets underway today with 4 matches all live on @EuropeanCricket @FanCode and here https://t.co/7RaNbZuIkD — Czech Cricket (@CzechCricket) July 4, 2020

MCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: Squads for MCC vs BRG Dream11 team

MCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: Squads for MCC vs BRG Dream11 team: MCC

Syed Abdul-Wahab, Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Jilesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Manu Paul, Sandip Singh, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Premprakash Yadav, Dhanushka Sandaruwan, Om Sharma, Titto Poulose, John Jacob, Sunil Ambar, Anil Paul Chirackal Manavalan, Felix Irudayadhasan, Ashkar Naduparambil, Jobi Samuel, Subin George, Zainul Abid Chakkingal

MCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: Squads for MCC vs BRG Dream11 team: BRG

Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari, Arun Mathew

MCC vs BRG Dream11 top picks

Syed Abdul-Wahab (Captain) Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy Jilesh Mattakot Ushan Gunathilake (Vice-Captain) Dylan Steyn Somesekhar Banerjee

MCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction: MCC vs BRG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Syed Abdul-Wahab

Syed Abdul-Wahab Batsmen: S Singh, R Kusuma, U Gunathilake

S Singh, R Kusuma, U Gunathilake All-Rounders: N Ahmed, G Brahmadasan, S Sadiq, A Francis

N Ahmed, G Brahmadasan, S Sadiq, A Francis Bowlers: R Ali, P Yadav, B Babukattan

MCC vs BRG Dream11 team, predicted playing XIs

Moravian CC: Syed Abdul-Wahab (WK), Shrivadiraja Ramamurthy, Jilesh Mattakot, Lal Mohan, Rajesh Kusuma, Gireesh Brahmadasan, Manu Paul, Sandip Singh, Yograj Sahani, Vineesh Njarekkattil, Premprakash Yadav

Brno Rangers: Ushan Gunathilake (WK), Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Saquib Sadiq, Anthony Francis, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali

MCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction

Our MCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction is that MCC will win this match

Note: The MCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction, MCC vs BRG Dream11 top picks and MCC vs BRG Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MCC vs BRG Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Courtesy: Czech Cricket Twitter