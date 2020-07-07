MCC Vs DIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Quick links:
Marsta CC will take on Djurgardens IF Cricketforening in the league match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match between these two teams will be played at Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction, MCC vs DIC Dream11 team and MCC vs DIC Dream11 top picks.
Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman
Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'Connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor
Here's our MCC vs DIC Dream11 top picks for the MCC vs DIC Dream11 match
A Dubey
S Conein
S Ullah
W Anis, U Muzamal, D Jahanzeb, M Aslam, S Ullah, U Arif, Q Ilyas, F Iqbal, B Momand, K Ali and P Rehman
R Robbins, W Boshoff, M O'Connor, A Dubey, D Nissila, S Choudhry, A Bukhari, L Karlsson, S Conein, P Shukla and J Taylor
As per our MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction, MCC are favourites to win the match.