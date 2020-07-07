MCC Vs DIC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live Game Info

Marsta CC will take on Djurgardens IF Cricketforening in the league match of the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match between these two teams will be played at Karsby Cricket Center in Stockholm on Tuesday, July 7 at 9:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction, MCC vs DIC Dream11 team and MCC vs DIC Dream11 top picks.

MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs DIC Dream11 team

Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman

MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs DIC Dream11 team: DIC

Aritra Bhakat, Wynand Boshoff, Mitchell O'Connor, Sesanka Katuri, Nasim Khan, Daniel Nissila, Richie Robbins, Shashikant Panchal, Ned Hall, Shahzeb Choudhry, Asim Bukhari, Ubaid Safi, Ankit Dubey, Liam Karlsson, Serge Conein, Tony Singh, Prashant Shukla, Souveer Raghav, Joe Taylor

MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs DIC Dream11 top picks

A Dubey

S Conein

S Ullah

MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs DIC Dream11 team playing XI

MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs DIC Dream11 team playing XI: MCC

W Anis, U Muzamal, D Jahanzeb, M Aslam, S Ullah, U Arif, Q Ilyas, F Iqbal, B Momand, K Ali and P Rehman

MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs DIC Dream11 team playing XI: DIC

R Robbins, W Boshoff, M O'Connor, A Dubey, D Nissila, S Choudhry, A Bukhari, L Karlsson, S Conein, P Shukla and J Taylor

As per our MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction, MCC are favourites to win the match.

Note: The MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction, MCC vs DIC Dream11 top picks and MCC vs DIC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MCC vs DIC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM