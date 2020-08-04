MCC Vs MKCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Malmo Live Game Info

Malmohus Cricket Club (MCC) will take on Malmo Kings Cricket Club (MKCC) in the 3rd match of the day in the ECS T10 Malmo tournament. The match between the two teams will be played at the Limhamnsfaltet cricket ground in Malmo, Sweden on Tuesday, August 4 at 7:00 PM IST. Here is a look at our MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, MCC vs MKCC Dream11 team and MCC vs MKCC Dream11 top picks.

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction and preview

MKCC has had a mixed start to the tournament winning their against Helsingborg but they lost to Karlskrona later in the day. On the other hand, MCC won both their matches on opening day. In the upcoming match, MCC are the hot favourites, however, MKCC will look to put up a good fight. With two valuable points up for grabs, we can expect an entertaining match between the two sides.

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs MKCC Dream11 team

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs MKCC Dream11 team: MCC

Kevin Velaveti, Raseka Danasekara, Ankit Gupta, Stephen Rutland, Adam Sarten, Eric Folker, Sardar Ibrahimkhel, Dheeraj Malhotra, Faraz Muneer, Sheron Nord, Vishrut Krashak, Shahbaz Hussain, Usman Safi, Nooryaleh Anwari, Mathiyalankan Thamilchelvan, Sundaram Srivastava, Khurram Shahzad, Ben Tew, Richard Greyling, Mahesh Kunapali, Pawan Singh, Sean Gilmour, Samath Ohlén, Shailesh Patel, Narendar Madhavan, Sachin Khairnar, Sambit Pattanaik, Ashish Rajput, Rizwan Ashraf and Aakash Kothandan.

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs MKCC Dream11 team: MKCC

Bilal Shirzad, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Zain Muzaffar, Akarmuddin Shirzad, Jahandad Mushtaq, Zahidullah Sahak, Sedik Sahak, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Shahid Aslam, Pasal J Mohammad, MD Nizamur Rahshid, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi, Ahmad Amir, Zahid Aslam, Khaled Safi and Rahim Safi.

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 top picks

D Malhotra

S Nord

Z Muzaffar

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs MKCC probable Playing XI

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs MKCC probable Playing XI: MCC

Sambit Pattanaik, Dheeraj Malhotra, Rizwan Ashraf, Ankit Gupta (WK), Usman Safi, Vishrut Krashak, Sheron Nord, Narendar Madhavan (C), Sachin Khairnar, Ashish Rajput, Faraz Muneer

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs MKCC probable Playing XI: MKCC

Zain Muzaffar, Akramuddin Shirzad, Mohammad Tariq Safi, Jahandad Mushtaq, Shahid Aslam (C), Zahidullah Sahak, Chaudhary Tahir Hussain, Sedik Sahak, Bilal Shirzad, Maiwand Yosefzai, Ehtishamun Nabi

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 team

MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction

As per our MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, MCC will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction, MCC vs MKCC Dream11 top picks and MCC vs MKCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MCC vs MKCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: CRICKET SWEDEN / TWITTER)