MCC Vs SICC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Stockholm Live

Marsta CC will go up against Stockholm International Cricket Club in the fourth match of the day in the ECS T10 Stockholm, Botkyrka tournament. The match will be played on Thursday, July 9 at the Karsby Cricket Centre at 7:30 PM IST. Here is a look at our MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction, MCC vs SICC Dream11 team and MCC vs SICC Dream11 top picks.

MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs SICC Dream11 team, full squads

MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs SICC Dream11 team: MCC squad

Waqas Anis, Shahin Heydari, Shahid Mustafa, Umair Muzamal, Danish Jahanzeb, Asif Loan, Mushtaq Aslam, Aweem Ullah, Amjad Khawaja, Hamid Mehmood, Ahsan Rafique, Fahad Waqas, Sweed Ullah, Usman Arif, Qaiser Ilyas, Waqas Haider, Junaid Khan, Yasir Ali, Ajmal Raza, Sohail Khan, Waseem-ul-Haq, Faisal Iqbal, Bilal Momand, Kamran Ali, Zahid Naqwi, Qambar Syed, Zulfiqar Ali, Ghulam Hassan and Piyal Rehman

MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs SICC Dream11 team: SICC squad

Sarmad Imtiaz, Azeem Akhtar, Usman Rafique, Adnan Nazir, Razzaq Abdul, Yaseen Saleemi, Imran Rizvi, Usman Afzal, Naveed Anjum, Saad Asad, Hassan Mehmood, Abrar Ahmad, Zafar Malik, Imran Syed, Forqaan Hameed, Abu Darda, Bilal Muhammad

MCC vs SICC Dream11 top picks

W Haider

S Imtiaz

A Ahmad

MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs SICC playing XI

MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs SICC Dream11 top picks, playing XI: MCC

W Haider, H Mehmood, A Ullah, A Loan, S Ullah, F Waqas, A Raza, K Ali, S Khan, Z Ali and W Anis

MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction: MCC vs SICC Dream11 top picks, playing XI: SICC

S Imtiaz, A Akhtar, U Rafique, A Nazir, Y Saleemi, N Anjum, H Mehmood, A Ahmad, Z Malik, B Muhammad and A Aslam

MCC vs SICC Dream11 team

MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction

As per our MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction, MCC are favourites in this match.

Note: The MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction, MCC vs SICC Dream11 top picks and MCC vs SICC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MCC vs SICC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(COVER IMAGE: EUROPEAN CRICKET / INSTAGRAM)