McCullum Picks 3 Overseas Players Who Could Replace Andre Russell In KKR's Playing XI

Kolkata Knight Riders head-coach Brendon McCullum has admitted that they are having a tough time finding the replacement of Caribbean star all-rounder Andre Russell in KKR’s playing XI after his side lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by five wickets in match no. 45 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Russell suffered a hamstring injury during KKR’s clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on September 26. Meanwhile, as per McCullum, Shakib Al Hassan, Ben Cutting, and Tim Southee are the possible replacements for the big-hitting Russell in the side’s playing XI.

While speaking during the post-match interview, following KKR’s loss to PBKS on Friday, the KKR head coach, McCullum said, “In terms of the balance, when you take out a world-class allrounder like Russell, it's always difficult to balance your side. I know we got home in Sharjah the other day, we just felt a batter short and in that circumstance, we felt that we could play the extra batter. We felt that we could utilize the bowling of both Venkatesh Iyer, who's been so superb for us, and also Nitish Rana who's a very cagey bowler. When you take one of your big players who happens to be an allrounder out, you're always going to get the delicate balance of going either bowling strong or batting strong.”

Andre Russell has played 10 matches this season for KKR

KKR have Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hassan, and Tim Southee on their side, among which Southee initially looked like replacing Russell, but he was brought into the side for Lockie Ferguson. On the other hand, Tim Seifert replaced Russell in the playing XI against PBKS, but he ended up scoring only two runs off four balls. McCullum speaking about the side, further added that KKR shuffled Seifert below Morgan and Dinesh Karthik, but that didn’t go as planned. KKR has been brilliant in the IPL 2021, as they find themselves at fourth position in the IPL 2021 points table, with five wins in 12 matches. Meanwhile, Russell has played 10 matches this season and scored 183 runs. He has also contributed with the ball, by taking 11 wickets in total for KKR.

