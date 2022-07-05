McCullum Successfully Plots Shreyas Iyer's Wicket From Balcony With Hand Gestures: Watch

Shreyas Iyer's vulnerability with the short ball continued after he got out to the same delivery during India's second innings. The man who plotted Shreyas Iyer's dismissal was none other than his former coach and current England coach Brendon Mccullum. Both Shreyas Iyer and McCullum worked together at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the England coach is well versed with Iyer's weakness against rising deliveries.

India vs England 5th Test: Shreyas Iyer's weakness against the short ball

Shreyas Iyer came into bat after Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed following the completion of his half-century. Once Shreyas Iyer came to the crease the camera spotted Brendon McCullum using a couple of hand gestures, asking England bowlers to use the short-ball tactic against Iyer. The tactic of short deliveries initially did not work with Shreyas Iyer managing to handle it well. England pacer Matthew Potts managed to dismiss Iyer as he tried to play the pull shot off the short ball. The delivery from Potts climbed on to Iyer who failed to keep the delivery down and hit the ball to James Anderson who was stationed at mid-wicket. The veteran England pacer also completed his 100th catch in Test matches.

Edgbaston Test: England in control; India in need of wickets

An action-packed Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test witnessed 10 wickets falling in the entire day with England still needing 100 runs for victory on Day 5. Pujara and Pant could add just 28 runs before the former was dismissed by Broad after he had completed his half-century. First inning centurion Ravindra Jadeja got the start but failed to convert it into a good score. India was finally bowled out for 245 runs in their second innings on the fourth day of India vs England 5th Test, setting England a target of 378. For England captain, Ben Stokes picked up four wickets for 33 runs, while other pacers Stuart Broad and Matty Potts picked up two wickets apiece.

England made a strong start to their run chase with openers Alex Lee and Zak Crawley putting up the century stand for the opening wicket. However, India bounced back with skipper Jasprit Bumrah providing the breakthrough. Crawley was the first to go after being clean bowled by Bumrah for 46 runs. Lees looked good but was unlucky to have got out for 56 runs following a mix-up with Joe Root. Ollie Pope failed to open his account in the second innings with Bumrah taking his second wicket. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow stayed unbeaten on 76 runs and 72 runs respectively to see out Day 4 of India vs England 5th Test.