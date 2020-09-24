MCCV Vs ACCA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

Malo CC Vilamoura are set to face Amigos CC Ansiao in the final league match of the day in the ECS T10 Cartaxo. The match will be played on September 24 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground in Portugal and is slated to begin at 5 pm IST. Here is a look at our MCCV vs ACCA match prediction, MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team and the probable MCCV vs ACCA playing 11. Streaming of MCCV vs ACCA live in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: ACCA Vs ROS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

MCCV vs ACCA live: MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 prediction and preview

MCCV are currently at the top of the points table and have confirmed their place in the semi-final. ACCA, meanwhile, are rooted at the bottom of the table and if they win against Rossio and Malo CC Vilamoura and other results go their way, they very much stand a chance to qualify for the knockout stage.

Also Read: OEI Vs RCCL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team

MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 prediction: MCCV vs ACCA playing 11: MCCV squad

Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir.

Also Read: ECS T10 Cartaxo ACCA Vs ROS Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 prediction: MCCV vs ACCA playing 11: ACCA squad

Andrew Dudfield, Eddie Ballard, Greg Bullock, Clive Worth, Hemant Khoba, Raja Saravanan, Junaid Khan, Andrew Winter, Chris Redhead, Neeraj Kumar, John Zinkus, Raghu Raghu, Mubeen Tariq, Rakesh Reddy, Paul Stubbs and Kevin Merritt.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 6 Punjab Vs Bangalore Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Dubai

MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team

Y Sabir

A Mehmood

A Zaib

MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 prediction: MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team

MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 prediction

Our MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 prediction is that MCCV are favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper

Note: The MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 prediction, MCCV vs ACCA top picks and MCCV vs ACCA Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MCCV vs ACCA match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image source: FanCode