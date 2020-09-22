MCCV Vs ROS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

Malo CC Vilamoura will battle it out with Rossio CC in the second match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Tuesday, September 22. MCCV vs ROS live streaming will begin at 3:00 pm IST and the matches will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team and the probable MCCV vs ROS playing 11. ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.

Also Read: OEI Vs MCCV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview

MCCV vs ROS live: MCCV vs ROS DReam11 prediction and preview

Both the teams have made a winning start to their campaign. However, they are separated by net run rate on the points table. MCCV are currently top of the standings, while ROS are third on the table and will look to make a move up with a win over MCCV in today's match.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4 Rajasthan Vs Chennai Pitch Report & Weather Forecast For Sharjah

MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team

MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction: MCCV vs ROS playing 11: MCCV squad

Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir.

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin Gives Vital Update On Shoulder Injury Ahead Of Chennai Match

MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction: MCCV vs ROS playing 11: ROS squad

Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.

Also Read: NWW Vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live

MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction: Top picks from MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team

A Andani

Z Ali

R Bhardwaj

MCCV vs ROS live: MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team

MCCV vs ROS live: MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction

As per our MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, MCCV are favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper.

Note: The MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, top picks and MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MCCV vs ROS match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: European Cricket Twitter