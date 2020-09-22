MCCV Vs ROS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Live

Ashwin, Rahane, Kaif share insights on use of masks, maintaining hygiene ahead of IPL
Malo CC Vilamoura will battle it out with Rossio CC in the second match of the ECS T10 Cartaxo which will be played on Tuesday, September 22. MCCV vs ROS live streaming will begin at 3:00 pm IST and the matches will be played at Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is a look at our MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team and the probable MCCV vs ROS playing 11. ECS T10 Cartaxo live streaming in India will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode.
Also Read: OEI Vs MCCV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo Game Preview
Both the teams have made a winning start to their campaign. However, they are separated by net run rate on the points table. MCCV are currently top of the standings, while ROS are third on the table and will look to make a move up with a win over MCCV in today's match.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4 Rajasthan Vs Chennai Pitch Report & Weather Forecast For Sharjah
Shan Asus, Khurram Shahzad, Farooq Ahmed, Mian Mehmood, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood, Sulaman Mian, Naeem Akhtar, Zafar Ali, Syed Ali, Muammed Adnan, Jayesh Popat, Umar Farooq, Ahmed Hassan, Amir Shahzad, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaid, Syed Maisam and Yasir Sabir.
Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin Gives Vital Update On Shoulder Injury Ahead Of Chennai Match
Rahul Hudda, Harpreet Singh, Madhukar Thapa, Rahul Bhardwaj, Amandeep Arrora, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Kunwar, Sarvesh Sharma, Mohammad Mahafuzur, Yogesh Paudel, Binod Gyawali, Imran Khan, Azher Andani, Arslan Naseem, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Moshin Butt, Rinku Singh, Binit Kumar Singh, Saddam Hossain Akbory, Shuvam Bhatia, Harjit Singh and Manish Gurung.
Also Read: NWW Vs LLG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy Live
As per our MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, MCCV are favourites to win the match with a strong side on paper.
RELATED CONTENT
When Yuvraj Singh slammed 30-ball 70 against Australia on Sep 22, 2007; watch video
2 mins ago
Virat Kohli has 5-word response to Bangalore's stunning win over Hyderabad; watch video
9 mins ago
OEI Vs MCCV Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Cartaxo game preview
24 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 4 Rajasthan vs Chennai pitch report & weather forecast for Sharjah
1 hour ago
Dream11 IPL 2020: R Ashwin gives vital update on shoulder injury ahead of Chennai match
1 hour ago
NWW vs LLG Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Ireland Provincial 50 Over Trophy live
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points