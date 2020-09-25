MCCV Vs ROS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks ECS T10 Semi-final Live

Malo CC Vilamoura (MCCV) will take on Rossio CC (ROS) in the first semi-final of the European Cricket Series T10 Cartaxo. The MCCV vs ROS match is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm IST on September 25 at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground. Here is our MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team and MCCV vs ROS playing 11 prediction.

🇵🇹🏏Golden Ball drama at European Cricket Series Cartaxo in Portugal as Rossio overcome Oeiras !🏏🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/eW7GBltwKA — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) September 23, 2020

MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Of the five matches that they have played, Malo CC Vilamoura have won four, losing their sole game to Royal Cricket Club Lisbon. They ended the league stage in first place with eight points. In their last match against Rossio Cricket Club, Malo Cricket won the match by 7 wickets. The side managed to chase down the required 64 runs in just 7.4 overs owing to a brilliant 40* by Amir Zaib.

Rossio CC meanwhile, finished the league stage in 4th position. They have managed to accumulate six points from their 5 games, meaning they have won 3 games and lost 2. Their batting line-up had a spectacular collapse in their last game against Malo Cricket Club, with the highest scorer scoring just 12 runs. The only redeeming feature was the side's stand out bowler Rahul Bhardwaj who took all the three wickets that Malo CC lost that day.

MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction: Playing XI

Malo CC Vilamoura predicted playing XI

Mian Shahid (C), Zafar Ali, Jayesh Popat(wk), Muhammad Adnan, Amir Zaib, Zulfiqar Shah, Sulaman Mian, Yasir Sabir, Syed Maisam, Aamer Ikram, Assad Mehmood

Rossio CC predicted playing XI

Azher Andani, Mohammad Siraj Nipo (C), Saddam Hossain Akbory, Rahul Bhardwaj, Harjit Singh, Imran Khan Jr, Yogesh Paudel, Moshin Butt, Absar Alam, Munna Rahman, Arslan Naseem (wk)

MCCV vs ROS live: MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team

Wicket-Keeper: Arslan Naseem

Batsmen: Azher Andani, Zafar Ali, Mian Shahid

All-Rounders: Amir Zaib, Muhammad Adnan, Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Yasir Sabir

Bowlers: Rahul Bhardwaj, Assad Mehmood, Syed Maisam.

MCCV vs ROS live: MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction

According to our MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction, Malo CC Vilamoura will win the match.

Note: The MCCV vs ROS Dream11 prediction and MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MCCV vs ROS Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

