MD Vs IR Dream11:Miranda Dragons Vs Indian Royals Prediction And Team News

Miranda Dragons and Indian Royals are set to play each other twice on Monday as the first match between both the teams will be the 27th match of the will be FanCode Portugal T10 league. The match is set to be played at the Estádio Municipal de Miranda do Corvo on April 19th with the kick-off scheduled for 10:00 PM IST. Let's have a look at MD vs IR Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this encounter.

🚨 LIVE!! Teams Match 25 🚨

🏏Co-hosts Coimbra Knights take on Oporto CC🏏



FanCode Portugal T10 🇵🇹

Scores, news, previews 👉 https://t.co/6PLADFtbJR



Follow all the action LIVE on our Facebook & YouTube page and @Dream11 & @FanCode in India! @CricketPortugal pic.twitter.com/MPO37cKIq6 — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) April 18, 2021

MD vs IR Match Preview

Miranda Dragons have been pretty inconsistent and amongst the worst-performing teams in the tournament having recorded only one win from six games. Losing matches 5 across the course of the tournament, Miranda Dragons find themselves at the bottom of the barrel slotted seven on the league table. They will be eager to get back on the winning ways but face tough opposition in the likes of Indian Royals and will have an uphill task in snatching points away on Monday.

Indian Royals on the other hand will head into the match as the fifth-ranked team on the FanCode ECS T10 Portugal table. They have played only four games and managed to register two wins and the same number of losses so far in the tournament. With four points against their name, the Indian Royals have a massive two-point leaf over Miranda Dragons while having a few matches in hand. They will be aiming to take advantage of the opportunity and look to extend the gap by moving into the top half of the table with a win.

MD vs IR Dream11 Team: MD vs IR Best Team

Wicketkeepers- G. Bullock, M.S. Ansari

Batsmen- A. Singh, J. Kumar, S.A. Rab, J. Singh

All-Rounders- A. Mohsin, K. Kumar-I

Bowlers- S. Singh, I. Mohammad, S.A. Naqi

MD vs IR Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both the teams, the Indian Royals start the match as favourites and are expected to record an easy win over Miranda Dragons.

Note: The above MD vs IR Dream11 prediction, MD vs IR Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MD vs IR Dream11 Team and MD vs IR Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result.