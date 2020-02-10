ME Vs RAN Dream11 Pro50 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

The Mashonaland Eagles will face the Rangers in the 7th match of the Pro50 Championship 2020. The match will be played at Old Hararians, Harare on Monday, February 10 at 1:00 PM IST. Elton Chigumbura will captain Eagles and Clive Chitumba will lead the Rangers. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

ME vs RAN Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

Mashonaland Eagles:

Elton Chigumbura (captain), Regis Chakabva (wicketkeeper), Chamu Chibhabha, Faraz Akram, Trevor Garwe, Daniel Jakiel, Keith Jaure, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere, Patrick Mambo, Kudzai Maunze, Tapiwa Mufudza, Kudakwashe Munyede, Tony Munyonga, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, and Richard Ngarava.

Rangers:

Clive Chitumba (captain), Alvin Chiradza (wicketkeeper), Johnathan Campbell, Manson Chikowero, Dylan Hondo, Clive Imbayoga, Kyle Jarvis, Kudakwashe Macheka, Tanunurwa Makoni, Brian Mudzinganyama, Davis Murwendo, Marshal Takodza, Brendan Taylor, Charlton Tshuma, and Daniel Zvidzai.

ME vs RAN Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batsmen: Brendan Taylor (captain), Johnathan Campbell, Elton Chigumbura (Vice-Captain), Chamu Chibhabha

All-Rounders: Clive Chitumba, Tinotenda Mutombodzi

Bowlers: Charlton Tshuma, Manson Chikowero, Trevor Garwe, Tapiwa Mufudza

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis in mind. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

ME vs RAN Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

The Mashonaland Eagles are currently third on the points table with one win out of three games. Their last game was against the Mid West Rhinos and they won by 9 wickets. Their best batsmen were Kudzai Maunze and Tinashe Kamunhukamwe. Their best bowlers were Keith Jaure and Daniel Jakiel.

The Rangers are currently fifth on the Points Table with no wins out of two games. Their last game was against the Matabeleland Tuskers and the Tuskers won by 8 wickets. The Rangers' best batsmen in the game were Brendan Taylor and Tanunurwa Makoni. Their best bowlers were Manson Chikowero and Charlton Tshuma.

The Eagles are the favourites to win this match.

