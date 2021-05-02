ME Vs VFSS Dream11 Prediction, Team News, St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021 Top Fantasy Picks

The Micoud Eagles will take on the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers in the 5th match of the Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 10:00 PM IST (4:30 PM local time) from the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet on May 2, 2021. Here is our ME vs VFSS Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 St. Lucia T10 Blast 2021: ME vs VFSS preview

The 2021 season of the St Lucia T10 Blast will get going from April 30, 2021. Having had a successful run last year, the T10 blast tournament has expanded to add in two more teams, taking its tally up to 12 teams, up from 10 in 2020. Each side will vie for the prestigious trophy in 30 matches that will be played over the course of two weeks, with the final set to take place on 15th May.

Following a 6th place finish last year, the Vieux Fort South Sunrisers will be aiming for a higher finish this time around. Meanwhile, the Daren Sammy-led Micoud Eagles - one of the new additions to the series - will look to announce themselves in the tournament with a string of wins. This will be the second match of the season for both sides.

ME vs VFSS: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium has historically been a batting-friendly one. With an average first innings score of 120, the ground does not provide much for bowlers, who will struggle to get wickets. The captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. AccuWeather predicts intermittent rain showers through the day on Friday. The temperature expected to be around 28°C, with 66% humidity and 70% cloud cover.

Average first innings score: 120

Record of chasing teams: Won – 0

Injury and Availability News

There is no injury news from either team for this match.

ME vs VFSS Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

ME: Garvin Serieux Jr (wk), Mervin Wells, Winnel Felix, Tarrique Edward, Daren Sammy (c), Shervin Charles, Murlan Sammy, Travis Gifford, Earvin Frederick, Lanse Sammy, Kuston Jules

VFSS: Dishon Rampal (C), Jevin Isidore, Richie Robert (wk), Jermain Harding, Kerlan Martial, Kurdney Constantine, Ray Joseph, Kamanie Laure, Rydell Baptiste, Delan Martial, Samuel Montia

ME vs VFSS best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Daren Sammy

Vice-Captain – Dishon Rampal

Daren Sammy and Dishon Rampal will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

ME vs VFSS Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Garvin Serieux Jr

Batsmen – Jevin Isidore, Kerlan Martial, Shervin Charles, Mervin Wells

All-Rounders – Dishon Rampal, Daren Sammy

Bowlers – Delan Martial, Jermain Harding, Kuston Jules, Earvin Frederick

ME vs VFSS Dream11 Prediction

According to our ME vs VFSS Dream11 prediction, the Sunrisers are likely to edge past the Eagles and win this match.

Note: The ME vs VFSS player record and as a result, the ME vs VFSS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ME vs VFSS Dream11 team and ME vs VFSS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: St. Lucia T10 Blast Instagram