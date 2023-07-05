Meet India Legend, A Friend Of Tendulkar, Who Will Decide Future Of Virat & Rohit's Career

The Indian team headed by skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid is going through some real testing times. When both of them were handed the reins of the senior men's cricket team, many believed that they will play a pivotal part in ending India's 10-year drought of winning an ICC trophy but unfortunately, that hasn't happened. Last year India crashed out of the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup and this year they were defeated by the Australians in the WTC 2023 Final. This also poses a huge question on the fortunes of the senior players, especially Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Many believe that they are in the last phase of their cricketing career, but only time has the answer to how long they wish to carry on and most importantly how much can they deliver in whatever time they feel is left for them. Rohit Sharma and Co. are currently gearing up for the ODI World Cup that is to be played later this year and it remains to be seen if the duo of Rohit and Virat can get their hands on the coveted trophy.

3 things you need to know

Ajit Agarkar has succeeded Chetan Sharma as the chairman of selectors

Chetan Sharma resigned from his post after he got involved in a controversy

Sharma got filmed in a sting operation, revealing key details about the team

Also Read: BCCI Appoints Ajit Agarkar As The New Chief Selector Of Men's Indian Cricket Team

Ajit Agarkar appointed as the chairman of the men's selection committee

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday appointed Ajit Agarkar as the chairman of the men's selection committee. Agarkar is widely regarded as one of the finest all-rounders the country has ever produced. Known for his explosive batting, fierce pace bowling, and exceptional fielding, Agarkar's contributions to Indian cricket spanned over a decade. In this article, we delve into the life, career, and remarkable achievements of the legendary cricketer.

Ajit Agarkar and his international journey so far

Ajit Agarkar was born on December 4, 1977, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India. From a young age, Agarkar exhibited a keen interest in cricket and honed his skills under the guidance of Ramakant Achrekar, who also coached the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Agarkar soon caught the attention of selectors with his exceptional performances in age-group cricket, and it was only a matter of time before he made his mark on the international stage.

Agarkar made his international debut for India in April 1998 against Australia. He was initially recognised for his explosive batting skills, as he still holds the record for the fastest fifty by an Indian in ODI cricket.

While Agarkar's batting prowess was impressive, his ability to bowl at a lively pace made him a force to be reckoned with. Agarkar's natural talent allowed him to generate significant speed, and his ability to swing the ball both ways troubled many top-order batsmen. His memorable spell of 6/41 against Australia in the Adelaide Test in 2003 remains one of the finest bowling performances by an Indian in overseas conditions.

Also Read: BCCI Leaving No Stone Unturned To Host World Cup 2023, Gives Enormous Sums To Stadiums

Ajit Agarkar's career was studded with numerous achievements and milestones. In ODIs, he took 288 wickets, making him one of the leading wicket-takers for India in the format at the time of his retirement. He also became the first Indian to score a half-century and take a five-wicket haul in the same ODI match. Agarkar's exploits with the bat included seven half-centuries and a century in ODIs.

Ajit Agarkar in a new role for team India

Agarkar played a significant role in India's success during the early 2000s. He was a key member of the Indian team that reached the final of the 2003 ICC Cricket World Cup, where he showcased his all-round abilities. Agarkar is now all set to embark on a new journey as the chairman of the Indian men's selection committee. Agarkar will have the opportunitty to make one of the most important decisions concerning Indian cricket. He may decide the future of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Image: Instagram/AjitAgarkar