Meg Lanning Becomes 1st Australian Woman Batter To Be Out Hit Wicket In T20Is; Watch

Australian women's cricket team captain Meg Lanning has entered the record books for a dubious shot she played against India in the third T20I game on Sunday. While trying to set a target for India, Lanning cut one delivery off Rajeshwari Gayakwad between point and cover for a boundary but also ended up removing her own bails as she went too far behind the crease while playing the shot. The incident occurred in the 7th over of the first innings. In the process, Lanning became the first Australian cricketer to be dismissed hit-wicket in women's T20Is.

AUS-W vs IND-W

As far as the match is concerned, India Women won the toss and opted to field first in Carrara. Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney opened for Australia Women, but their partnership was immediately put to an end by Renuka Singh, who managed to dismiss the Australian wicketkeeper for just 4 runs in the second over of the first innings. Mooney, on the other hand, went on to score a quickfire half-century and is still batting at the time of writing this copy. Lanning was dismissed hit-wicket for 14 runs. Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry were sent back to the pavilion for 8 and 1 run, respectively.

India Women are yet to bat but they will be eager to take the crease as soon as possible after restricting Australia under a chasable target. India Women have already lost both the games of the three-match T20I series and will want to avoid the humiliation of a white-wash by winning the third match. The third game will also mark an end of the multi-format series, which Australia is leading by 3-1 (ODIs: 2-1, Test: Drawn, T20Is: 1-0).

Image: cricket.com.au