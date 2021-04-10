Last Updated:

Meme Fest Ensues As Title-holders Mumbai Indians Lose IPL 2021 Season Opener To RCB

Meme fest ensued on social media after the defending champions & five-time winners Mumbai Indians lost their season opener against RCB in Chennai on Friday

Defending champions Mumbai Indians suffered a two-wicket loss at the hands of the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 curtain-raiser at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday as RCB held their nerves to clinch a last-ball thriller. However, it was not easy for them by any means as MI gave them a run for their money and made them earn those two points. 

Fans came up with hilarious reactions after MI lost their first match

By the virtue of this loss, the five-time IPL winners continued to lose their season-opener since the 2012 edition. However, the fans did not lose hope and instilled belief in the Mumbai-based franchise by saying that their best is yet to come. Here are some of the reactions.

RCB win a last-ball thriller

 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted the five-time winners to a manageable total of 159/9 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first with Harshal Patel registering a fifer as he picked up three wickets in the final over by conceding just a single run. In reply, Virat Kohli (33) and RCB's new recruit Glenn Maxwell (39) added 42 runs for the third-wicket stand after they had lost pinch-hitter Washington Sundar and young domestic talent Rajat Patidar. However, it was 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers who stole the show with an impactful knock of a 27-ball 48 at a strike rate of 177.78 including four boundaries and a couple of maximums. He took MI's frontline bowlers to the cleaners and brought his team closer to a famous win after the three-time runners-up had suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse. Even though ABD was dismissed on the third-last ball of the contest, he had done his job as tail-enders Mohammed Siraj, and, Harshal Patel took RCB past the finish line to clinch a final ball thriller and add the first two points in their tally. 

