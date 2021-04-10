Meme Fest Ensues As Title-holders Mumbai Indians Lose IPL 2021 Season Opener To RCB

Quick links:
(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter)
Defending champions Mumbai Indians suffered a two-wicket loss at the hands of the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 curtain-raiser at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday as RCB held their nerves to clinch a last-ball thriller. However, it was not easy for them by any means as MI gave them a run for their money and made them earn those two points.
Fans came up with hilarious reactions after MI lost their first match
By the virtue of this loss, the five-time IPL winners continued to lose their season-opener since the 2012 edition. However, the fans did not lose hope and instilled belief in the Mumbai-based franchise by saying that their best is yet to come. Here are some of the reactions.
First match harne ke baad— HarshðŸ¤” (@wtfharsh___) April 9, 2021
Other teams Mumbai
Indians pic.twitter.com/1Wzc8OjtPk
Mumbai Indians— ã€…TANGENTã€… TeamVadaPaav âœ¨ (@pra_tea_k) April 5, 2021
In first match In final match pic.twitter.com/8NEu5ewmq0
Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians— A K i B (@akibaliii) April 10, 2021
in their first match the whole season pic.twitter.com/OCOPQf7su9
Like always mumbai Indians lost first match. #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/7FmC0JJQie— Siddhanshu Yadav (@simplyssid) April 9, 2021
Mumbai Indians have never won their first match in the IPL since 2013.— ðŸ…±ï¸ðŸ†ŽðŸ…°ï¸ ðŸ…±ï¸ðŸ…¾ï¸ðŸ…°ï¸ (@P_A_R_A_D_O_X_Y) April 9, 2021
*Meanwhile #MI:- pic.twitter.com/DK5ekOS3Mm
When Mumbai Indians looses first match of season pic.twitter.com/86XOQWzSOG— à¤–à¤¡à¤•à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¤¾ à¤•à¥‹à¤²à¤‚à¤¬à¤¸ (@aapalacolumbus) April 10, 2021
Mumbai Indians fans after MI lost first match ðŸ˜…ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/sVXvH92P98— Darshu (@darshupant45) April 9, 2021
2013 ~ We lost Against RCB First Match— Mumbai Indians TN (@MumbaiIndiansTN) April 10, 2021
2021 ~ We Lost Against RCB First Match
2013 ~ Lost By 2 Runs
2021 ~ Lost By 2 Wickets
2013 ~ Odd Year
2021 ~ Odd Year #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/xQInXX2IOA
It's okay folks, losing first match is shagun for Mumbai Indians ðŸ˜‚ðŸ’™— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 9, 2021
Winning first match of season— Raghunandan Nogja (@RaghunandanNog1) April 9, 2021
*Mumbai Indians pic.twitter.com/wEo6XVc1Jf
Other teams : Guys let's focus on our techniques, strategy,team development, Errors, Analysis and overall performance and strength.— Mitesh (@Mitesh68058981) April 10, 2021
MI @mipaltan: Boys let's just sit back relax lose first match of the season the rest shall fall in place .#MIvsRCB #ABdeVilliers
IPL 2020— The Cricketist (@cricketist93) April 10, 2021
MI loses the first match
MI faces KKR in the second match
MI Wins the title in the end.
IPL 2021
MI loses first match
MI faces KKR in the second match
?????? #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted the five-time winners to a manageable total of 159/9 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first with Harshal Patel registering a fifer as he picked up three wickets in the final over by conceding just a single run. In reply, Virat Kohli (33) and RCB's new recruit Glenn Maxwell (39) added 42 runs for the third-wicket stand after they had lost pinch-hitter Washington Sundar and young domestic talent Rajat Patidar. However, it was 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers who stole the show with an impactful knock of a 27-ball 48 at a strike rate of 177.78 including four boundaries and a couple of maximums. He took MI's frontline bowlers to the cleaners and brought his team closer to a famous win after the three-time runners-up had suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse. Even though ABD was dismissed on the third-last ball of the contest, he had done his job as tail-enders Mohammed Siraj, and, Harshal Patel took RCB past the finish line to clinch a final ball thriller and add the first two points in their tally.
(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter)
