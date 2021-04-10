Meme Fest Ensues As Title-holders Mumbai Indians Lose IPL 2021 Season Opener To RCB

Defending champions Mumbai Indians suffered a two-wicket loss at the hands of the three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 curtain-raiser at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday as RCB held their nerves to clinch a last-ball thriller. However, it was not easy for them by any means as MI gave them a run for their money and made them earn those two points.

By the virtue of this loss, the five-time IPL winners continued to lose their season-opener since the 2012 edition. However, the fans did not lose hope and instilled belief in the Mumbai-based franchise by saying that their best is yet to come. Here are some of the reactions.

First match harne ke baad

Other teams Mumbai

Indians pic.twitter.com/1Wzc8OjtPk — HarshðŸ¤” (@wtfharsh___) April 9, 2021

Mumbai Indians



In first match In final match pic.twitter.com/8NEu5ewmq0 — ã€…TANGENTã€… TeamVadaPaav âœ¨ (@pra_tea_k) April 5, 2021

Mumbai Indians Mumbai Indians

in their first match the whole season pic.twitter.com/OCOPQf7su9 — A K i B (@akibaliii) April 10, 2021

Like always mumbai Indians lost first match. #RCBvsMI pic.twitter.com/7FmC0JJQie — Siddhanshu Yadav (@simplyssid) April 9, 2021

Mumbai Indians have never won their first match in the IPL since 2013.



*Meanwhile #MI:- pic.twitter.com/DK5ekOS3Mm — ðŸ…±ï¸ðŸ†ŽðŸ…°ï¸ ðŸ…±ï¸ðŸ…¾ï¸ðŸ…°ï¸ (@P_A_R_A_D_O_X_Y) April 9, 2021

When Mumbai Indians looses first match of season pic.twitter.com/86XOQWzSOG — à¤–à¤¡à¤•à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¤²à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤šà¤¾ à¤•à¥‹à¤²à¤‚à¤¬à¤¸ (@aapalacolumbus) April 10, 2021

Mumbai Indians fans after MI lost first match ðŸ˜…ðŸ’™ pic.twitter.com/sVXvH92P98 — Darshu (@darshupant45) April 9, 2021

2013 ~ We lost Against RCB First Match



2021 ~ We Lost Against RCB First Match



2013 ~ Lost By 2 Runs



2021 ~ Lost By 2 Wickets



2013 ~ Odd Year



2021 ~ Odd Year #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily pic.twitter.com/xQInXX2IOA — Mumbai Indians TN (@MumbaiIndiansTN) April 10, 2021

It's okay folks, losing first match is shagun for Mumbai Indians ðŸ˜‚ðŸ’™ — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) April 9, 2021

Winning first match of season



*Mumbai Indians pic.twitter.com/wEo6XVc1Jf — Raghunandan Nogja (@RaghunandanNog1) April 9, 2021

Other teams : Guys let's focus on our techniques, strategy,team development, Errors, Analysis and overall performance and strength.

MI @mipaltan: Boys let's just sit back relax lose first match of the season the rest shall fall in place .#MIvsRCB #ABdeVilliers — Mitesh (@Mitesh68058981) April 10, 2021

IPL 2020

MI loses the first match

MI faces KKR in the second match

MI Wins the title in the end.



IPL 2021

MI loses first match

MI faces KKR in the second match

?????? #MumbaiIndians #OneFamily — The Cricketist (@cricketist93) April 10, 2021

RCB win a last-ball thriller

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restricted the five-time winners to a manageable total of 159/9 from their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to field first with Harshal Patel registering a fifer as he picked up three wickets in the final over by conceding just a single run. In reply, Virat Kohli (33) and RCB's new recruit Glenn Maxwell (39) added 42 runs for the third-wicket stand after they had lost pinch-hitter Washington Sundar and young domestic talent Rajat Patidar. However, it was 'Mr.360' AB de Villiers who stole the show with an impactful knock of a 27-ball 48 at a strike rate of 177.78 including four boundaries and a couple of maximums. He took MI's frontline bowlers to the cleaners and brought his team closer to a famous win after the three-time runners-up had suffered a dramatic middle-order collapse. Even though ABD was dismissed on the third-last ball of the contest, he had done his job as tail-enders Mohammed Siraj, and, Harshal Patel took RCB past the finish line to clinch a final ball thriller and add the first two points in their tally.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter)