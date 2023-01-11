Men In Blue Shake Up Major Record Books With Huge Win In India Vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI

The Indian cricket team emerged victorious against Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the 1st ODI in Guwahati, courtesy of an all-round performance by the team. The Men In Blue notched up a first-innings score of 373 runs at the loss of seven wickets, following explosive knocks by the top order. India then picked up quick wickets at regular intervals in the second innings to dent Sri Lanka’s run chase and win the match by 67 runs.

En route to the victory, several Team India members like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and others achieved major personal milestones and shook up the cricketing record books. India was off to a flying start in the first innings, courtesy of a 143-run partnership for the first wicket between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. While Gill hit 70 individual runs, Rohit scored 83 runs off 67 balls. Courtesy of his knock, Rohit became the fastest cricketer to complete 7500 runs in ODI cricket while playing as an opener.

Virat Kohli equals Sachin Tendulkar in an elite list of players

Coming in at no. 3, Virat scored 113 runs off 87 balls and registered his 73rd international and 45th ODI century for India. While he equaled legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar’s record of hitting the most no. of centuries at home. Both batters sit at the top of the list with 20 centuries, which is also the joint-highest no. of hundreds by a batter in a country in ODIs.

Virat also leveled Sachin’s record of scoring the most centuries against a single opponent in ODIs. Sachin had hit nine hundreds against Australia in his career, while Kohli now has nine against Sri Lanka and nine against West Indies. Meanwhile, Team India also broke the record of scoring the most no. of 350+ totals against an opposition in ODIs. It was the ninth time in the format that India hit Sri Lanka for over 350 runs.

At the same time, star pacer Mohammed Siraj helped India in the second innings of the match by removing two Lankan batters inside the first powerplay. Courtesy of his exploits Siraj now sits second in the list of players to take the most wickets in overs 1-10 post the 2019 World Cup. With 18 wickets to his name, Siraj sits below Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc in the elite list of bowlers.