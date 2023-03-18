'Mera Salaam From Jerusalem': Sachin Tendulkar Shows Glimpses Of His Israel Holiday

Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday turned to his official Instagram handle to share photos from his vacation to Israel. Tendulkar posted the pictures with a caption that read, "Mera Salaam from Jerusalem! (My greetings from Jerusalem)." Tendulkar travelled to Israel with his family earlier this month. On March 10, the 49-year-old shared a video of himself roaming around heritage sites in the country.

Tendulkar has been enjoying his life to the fullest after retiring from the game. He often goes on holidays with his friends and family and keeps his fans updated about it by sharing pictures and videos on social media. Tendulkar recently went on a vacation to Thailand and shared photos from the holiday on his Instagram handle. In one of the pictures that Tendulkar shared, he could be seen sitting on a railing at the Krabi beach in Thailand.

Sachin Tendulkar's career highlights

International debut: Tendulkar made his international debut at the age of 16. He played his first match for India in November 1989. It was a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi.

Record-breaking century: In 1990, Tendulkar scored his first Test century against England at Old Trafford. At the age of 17 years and 112 days, he became the youngest player to score a century in Test cricket.

World Cup triumph: Tendulkar helped India win its second Cricket World Cup in 2011. He finished the tournament as the leading run-scorer, with 482 runs.

Most international runs: Tendulkar holds the record for the most international runs scored in cricket, with a total of 34,357 runs across all formats.

Most international centuries: Tendulkar also holds the record for the most international centuries, with 100 centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs).

Bharat Ratna Award: In 2013, Tendulkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in recognition of his contribution to cricket.

Retirement: Tendulkar retired from all forms of the game in 2013 after a home Test match against the West Indies. It was Tendulkar's 200th Test for India.

Image: Instagram/SachinTendulkar