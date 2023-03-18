'Mera Salaam From Jerusalem': Sachin Tendulkar Shows Glimpses Of His Israel Holiday

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/SachinTendulkar
Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Saturday turned to his official Instagram handle to share photos from his vacation to Israel. Tendulkar posted the pictures with a caption that read, "Mera Salaam from Jerusalem! (My greetings from Jerusalem)." Tendulkar travelled to Israel with his family earlier this month. On March 10, the 49-year-old shared a video of himself roaming around heritage sites in the country.
Tendulkar has been enjoying his life to the fullest after retiring from the game. He often goes on holidays with his friends and family and keeps his fans updated about it by sharing pictures and videos on social media. Tendulkar recently went on a vacation to Thailand and shared photos from the holiday on his Instagram handle. In one of the pictures that Tendulkar shared, he could be seen sitting on a railing at the Krabi beach in Thailand.
Image: Instagram/SachinTendulkar