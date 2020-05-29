MFE Vs IS Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Team And All Vanuatu T10 League Live Match Info

Mighty Efate Panthers (MFE) is all set to clash against Ifira Sharks (IS) in the Vanuatu T10 League on Saturday. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The MFE vs IS Dream11 match will commence on Saturday, May 30 at 7:30 AM IST. Fans can play the MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MFE Vs IS Dream11 prediction, the MFE Vs IS Dream11 top picks and MFE Vs IS Dream11 team.

Also Read: LSH Vs FCS Live Scores, Where To Watch, Pitch Report, Vincy Premier T10 League Game Info

MFE Vs IS Dream11 prediction: MFE vs IS Dream11 preview

Mighty Efate Panthers have started on a strong note and lead the points table midway through the tournament. They are favourites to win make the finals and also win the tournament. Ifira Sharks, on the other hand, were placed second on the points table halfway through the tournament and will be looking to maintain their position and enter the finals of the tournament.

Here’s the full T10 Blast schedule in Indian Standard Time. #VANUATUT10LEAGUE #T10LEAGUE # pic.twitter.com/DOsGa129Fr — VANUATU T10 LEAGUE (@VANUATUT10LEAGE) May 19, 2020

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Team Meetings Last For How Long? Parthiv Patel Reveals Shock Answer

MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction: Squads for the MFE Vs IS Dream11 teams

Here are the squads for the MFE Vs IS Dream11 team -

MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction: MFE Vs IS Dream11 team: Mighty Efate Panthers

Jarryd Allan (WK), McMillan Markia (WK), Joshua Rasu, Alfred Carlot, Lazaro carlot, Manu kenni, Simpson Obed, William laumae, Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Maxim Stephen, Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Lency Shem, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira

Also Read: Sanjay Manjrekar Hits Out At Trolls After Joking About Rumours On Locust Attack In Mumbai

MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction: MFE vs IS Dream11 team: Ifira Sharks

Bethan Moli (WK), Jamal Vira (WK), Alex Stephen, Brenan Meyer, Fernando Laumae, Gilmour Kaltongga, Harry Pakoa, William Yamak, Wolford Kalworai, Nalin Nipiko, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, Ambong Rakau, Apolinaire Stephen, Michael Avock, Niko Unavalu, Obed Yoseph

Also Read: LSH Vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vincy Premier T10 League Live

MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction: MFE vs IS team (playing XI)

Here's the MFE Vs IS playing XI for the Dream 11 match

MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks: MFE vs IS team playing XI: Mighty Efate Panthers

Joshua Rasu (C), Jarryd Allan(wk), Kendy Kenneth, Wesley Viraliuliu, Simpson Obed, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, McMillan Markia, Selwyn Garae, Tony Tamata, Shem Sala.

MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks: MFE vs IS team playing XI: Ifira Sharks

Apolinaire Stephen, Nalin Nipiko (C), Jamal Vira, Wolford Kalworai, Obed Yoseph, Stephane Sandy, Vince Vira, William Yamak, Niko Unavalu, Harry Pakoa, Alex Stephen

MFE vs IS Dream11 team: MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks

Here's the MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks -

MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks for Captain: Joshua Rasu, Simpson Obed

MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks for Vice-Captain: Nalin Nipiko, Vince Vira

MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks: MFE vs IS Dream11 team

Here's our MFE vs IS Dream11 team -

MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction

As per our MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction, Mighty Efate Panthers are favourites to win the match.

Note: The MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction, MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks and MFE vs IS Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MFE vs IS Dream11 prediction and MFE vs IS Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: VANUATU T10 LEAGUE / TWITTER)