MFE Vs MTB Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Vanuatu T10 League Live

Mighty Efate Panthers will face MT Bulls at the Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the second-round clash of the Vanuatu T10 League this week. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. The game will commence on Saturday, May 23 at 9:30 am IST. Fans can play the MFE vs MTB Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the MFE vs MTB Dream11 prediction, the MFE vs MTB Dream11 top picks and MFE vs MTB Dream11 team.

MFE vs MTB Dream11 team

MFE vs MTB Dream11 top picks

Julian Tommy (Captain) Patrick Matautaava (Vice-captain) Andrew Mansale Lazaro Carlot Brian Tari Edwell Kalfau

MFE vs MTB Dream11 team (Full squads)

Mighty Efate Panthers full squad

Jarryd Allan (WK), McMillan Markia (WK), Joshua Rasu, Alfred Carlot, Lazaro carlot, Manu kenni, Simpson Obed, William laumae, Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Maxim Stephen, Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Lency Shem, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira

MT Bulls full squad

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

MFE vs MTB Dream11 team (Predicted XI)

MFE vs MTB Dream11 team: Mighty Efate Panthers Predicted XI

Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu (C), Kendy Kenneth, Simpson Obed, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Manu Kenni, William Laumae, Shem Sala, Lency Shem

MFE vs MTB Dream11 team: MT Bulls Predicted XI

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Philip Tsione, Marcel Taea, Malon Tastuki, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Shray Narai, Darren Wotu

MFE vs MTB Dream11 prediction

Our MFE vs MTB Dream11 prediction is that Mighty Efate Panthers will win this game.

Note: The MFE vs MTB Dream11 prediction, MFE vs MTB Dream11 top picks and MFE vs MTB Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MFE vs MTB Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.