MFE Vs MTB Live Streaming, India Telecast, Pitch And Weather Report For Vanuatu T10 League

Mighty Efate Panthers will face MT Bulls at Vanuatu Cricket Ground in the second round of the Vanuatu T10 League. There are only three teams participating in the tournament which are MT Bulls, Ifira Sharks and Mighty Efate Panthers. Here are the Vanuatu T20 League MFE vs MTB live streaming details, MFE vs MTB live scores details and MFE vs MTB team news.

Also Read | Yuvraj Singh Gets A Witty Suggestion From Fan To Solve India's Batting Problems

Vanuatu T10 League: MFE vs MTB live streaming details

Competition: Vanuatu T10 League Match: Mighty Efate Panthers vs MT Bulls Venue: Vanuatu Cricket Ground- Hybrid Oval MFE vs MTB live streaming time and date: Saturday, May 23, 9:30 AM IST

Also Read | Michael Essien Reveals He Rushed To Real Madrid With Just Boots, Shin Pads And A Tracksuit

Vanuatu T10 League: MFE vs MTB live telecast in India

The MFE vs MTB live telecast in India for the Vanuatu T10 league will be on 1Sports for television viewership.

Vanuatu T10 League: MFE vs MTB live scores

MFE vs MTB live streaming, MFE vs MTB live scores, fixtures list, team lists and all match-related details are available on Rooter.

MFE vs MTB live streaming details: Pitch Report

Vanuatu Cricket Ground- Hybrid Oval favours the batsmen. In a T10 exhibition match played at the same pitch last month saw the team batting first score 123 runs. The chasing team got close to the score by scoring 105 runs. The teams might prefer to bat first after winning the toss.

MFE vs MTB live streaming details: Weather report

There is a 30% chance of rains and temperature will be expected to be around 26 degrees celsius during the match.

Also Read | N'Golo Kante Swaps Old Mini Cooper, Arrives At Chelsea Training In Style In New Mercedes

MFE vs MTB live match: Full squads

MFE vs MTB live streaming details: Mighty Efate Panthers full squad

Jarryd Allan (WK), McMillan Markia (WK), Joshua Rasu, Alfred Carlot, Lazaro carlot, Manu kenni, Simpson Obed, William laumae, Brian Tari, Kendy Kenneth, Selwyn Garae, Shem Sala, Maxim Stephen, Edwell Kalfau, Kenny Tari, Lency Shem, Tony Tamata, Wesley Vira

MFE vs MTB live streaming details: MT Bulls full squad

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea, Nono Chila, Philip Tsione, Vincent Matautaava, Wamjeo Wotu, Revaldo Teana, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Rival Samson, Damien Chilia, Darren Wotu, Eddie Mansale, Godfrey Mangau, Shray Narai, Williamsing Nalisa, Worek Tastuki, Malon Tastuki, Marcel Taea.

Also Read | David Warner Recreates Iconic Fox 20th Century Intro Music In Latest TikTok Video: Watch

MFE vs MTB live match: Predicted teams

MFE vs MTB live streaming details: Mighty Efate Panthers Predicted XI

Wesley Vira, Joshua Rasu (C), Kendy Kenneth, Simpson Obed, Kenny Tari, Lazaro Carlot, Brian Tari, Edwell Kalfau, Manu Kenni, William Laumae, Shem Sala, Lency Shem

MFE vs MTB live streaming details: MT Bulls Predicted XI

Clement Tommy (WK), Julian Tommy, Philip Tsione, Marcel Taea, Malon Tastuki, Andrew Mansale, Patrick Matautaava, Godfrey Mangau, Williamsing Nalisa, Shray Narai, Darren Wotu

Also Read | Arsenal Great Arsene Wenger Wants January Window Scrapped As Wantaway Players 'give Up'