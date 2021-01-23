MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Green Vs Yellow Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Green Women and Odisha Yellow Women will meet in Match 4 of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow live stream is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here is our Odisha Green vs Yellow pitch report, information on how to watch Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow live stream and where to catch Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow live scores.

Odisha Women's T20 live: Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow match preview

Odisha Yellow will open their MGM Odisha Women's T20 campaign on Saturday as they take on Odisha Green. They will be keen to get off the mark on the points table right from their first game and a successful outing will give them immense confidence for the remainder of the league. Odisha Green have had a dismal start to the tournament. Having lost their opening fixture against Odisha Violet by 5 runs, they will look to go all guns blazing in search of their maiden victory.

Odisha Women's T20 live Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow squads

Odisha Green: Aumitra Sahoo, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Sushree Anita Singh, Sarojini Giri, Rasnara Parwin, Bhabani dhada, Nidhi Singh, Nistha Dutta, Rameswari Naik, Rani Kumar Prasad, Lipika Mahato, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Sabita kachim, Pragyan Mohanty

Odisha Yellow: Rajeswari Jena, Laxmipriya Naik, Sasmita Mahalik, Barsarani Singh, Ananya Mishra, Pranjal Singh, Sangita Khadia, Shantilata Prusty, Sriya Chakra, Abhilipsa Pradhan, Sujata Mallick.

Odisha Green vs Yellow live scores details

The MGM Odisha Women's T20 is not a televised event in India. However, fans can tune in to the FanCode app for the Odisha Green vs Odisha Yellow live stream. One can also keep tabs on the social media handles of the Odisha Cricket Association for the Odisha Green vs Yellow live scores and updates.

Odisha Green vs Yellow pitch report and Bhubaneswar weather forecast

The wicket at Bhubaneswar seems ideal for a T20 encounter. It will offer assistance to the batters as well as the bowlers. Teams batting first have had an advantage on the surface, and the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first. As for the weather, AccuWeather predicts no rain for the fixture. Clear skies are expected during the match, and the temperatures are likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius.

