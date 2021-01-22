MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Purple Vs Red Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Purple Women (ODP-W) and Odisha Red Women (ODR-W) are set to clash in the first match of MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODP-W vs ODR-W live streaming is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST on Friday, January 22. Here is our Purple vs Red prediction, information on how to watch Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red live stream and where to catch Purple vs Red live scores.

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red live stream: Purple vs Red prediction and preview

The MGM Odisha Women's T20 would open with a bang as Odisha Purple Women will face Odisha Red Women. ODP has a strong squad with Sarita Mehera being their best batswoman and Subhasmita Acharya being their lead bowler. ODR also has an impressive line-up with Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena, SB Lorence and Namrata Raghubansi expected to shine.

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: How to watch Purple vs Red live scores

Odisha Purple vs Odisha Red will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Purple vs Red live on the FanCode app and website. The Purple vs Red live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handle of Odisha Cricket Association.

Date: Friday, January 22, 2021

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: KIIT Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Purple vs Red live scores: Purple vs Red pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 25°C, with the humidity being 50%. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: Purple vs Red squads

Purple vs Red live scores: Odisha Purple Women squad

Joyce Nayak, Sarita Mehera, Roshni Bagarty, Priyankavee Muduli, Subhra N Swain, G M Alakananda, Prathana Pratisruti, Leona Priyadarshani, Subhasmita Acharya, Sakina Khatun, Puja Rani Das, Monalisa Raut, Rani Tudu, Madhusmita Behera, D Janaki Reddy

Purple vs Red live scores: Odisha Red Women squad

Akanskshya Baral, Padmini Barik, Preeti Priyadarsini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Suchismita Panda, Swarnalata Nayak, Malati Murmu, Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena

