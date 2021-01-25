MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Red Vs Green Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Red Women (ODR-W) will go up against Odisha Green Women (ODG-W) in the ninth match of MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The ODR-W vs ODG-W live streaming is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on Tuesday, January 26. Here is our Red vs Green prediction, information on how to watch Red vs Green live stream and where to catch Red vs Green live scores.

Odisha Red vs Odisha Green live stream: Red vs Green prediction and preview

Odisha Red Women vs Odisha Green Women is expected to be a cracker, considering the talents the two teams boast. ODR would enter the KIIT Sports Complex, with Madhuri Mehta being their best batswomen and SB Lorence leading the bowling attack. ODG, on the other hand, also has an impressive line-up with Alipsa Biswal, Rasanara Parwin and Rameswari Naik expected to shine.

Also Read l MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Red vs Violet live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: How to watch Odisha Red vs Green live scores

Odisha Red vs Odisha Green will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Red vs Green live on the FanCode app and website. The Red vs Green live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of Odisha Cricket Association.

Date: Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: KIIT Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar, Odisha

Also Read l ODV W vs ODG W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 match preview

Odisha Red vs Green live scores: Odisha Red vs Green pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 33°C, with winds blowing at 11 k/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

Also Read l ODP W vs ODR W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, MGM Odisha Women's T20 match preview

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: Red vs Green squads

Red vs Green live scores: Odisha Red Women squad

Madhuri Mehta, Silpa Swain, Rajashree Swain, Kajal Jena, Akankshya Baral, Swarnalata Nayak, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Sonali Hembram, Padmini Barik, SB Lorence, Malati Murmu, Suchismita Panda, Preeti Priyadarsini, Jyoti Kumari Prasad

Red vs Green live scores: Odisha Green Women squad

Rasanara Parwin, Pragyan Mohanty, Sarojini Giri, Alipsa Biswal, BLS Baisnavi, Rameswari Naik, Bhabani Dhada, Sushree Anita Singh, Rani Kumar Prasad, Sumitra Sahoo, Lipika Mahato, Nistha Dutta, Aparna Rani Sahoo, Nidhi Singh, Sabita Kachim

Also Read l MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Purple vs Red live stream, pitch and weather report, preview

Image Source: Canva.com

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.