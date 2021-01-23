MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Red Vs Violet Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Red Women will take on Odisha Violet Women in Match 3 of the MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet live stream is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST on Saturday, January 23. Here is our Odisha Red vs Violet pitch report, information on how to watch Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet live stream and where to catch Odisha Red vs Violet live scores.

Odisha Women's T20 live: Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet match preview

Odisha Red started their MGM Odisha Women's T20 campaign on a losing note as they were thrashed by Odisha Purple. The Red, who were set a target of 123, failed to achieve it as they were bowled out for a paltry 65. On the other hand, Odisha Violet kicked off the competition in grand style as they defeated Odisha Green in a rain-curtailed game. The Violet posted a total of 119 and defended it successfully by restricting the Green to 114. Both teams will be eager to secure a win in the contest and gain momentum going forward in the tournament.

Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet squads

Odisha Red: Akanskshya Baral, Padminiarik, Preeti Priyadarsini, Rajashree Swain, Sonali Hembram, Jyoti Kumari Prasad, SB Lorence, Namrata Raghubansi, Tanmayee Behera, Suchismita Panda, Swarnalata Nayak, Malati Murmu, Silpa Swain, Madhuri Mehta, Kajal Jena

Odisha Violet: Anjali Singh, Tarana Pradhan, Aditi Singhdeo, Kavya Das, Rasmita Chinara, Radhika Sharma, Sweet Beura, Lopa Pattnaik, Sushree Didyadarshini, Kalpana Nayak, Kuni Bhandra, Ankita Girl, Suryasnat Swain, Srutirekha Mohanta, Susmita Dhanwar

Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet live scores details

Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Red vs Violet live on the FanCode app and website. The Odisha Red vs Violet live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handle of Odisha Cricket Association.

Odisha Red vs Violet pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 31°C, with the humidity being 37%. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

