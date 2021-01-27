MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Red Vs Violet Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report And Preview

Odisha Violet Women will go up against Odisha Red Women in the league match of MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet live stream is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on Thursday, January 28. Here is our Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet pitch report, information on how to watch Odisha Red vs Odisha Violet live stream and where to catch Odisha Red vs Violet live scores and Odisha Red vs Violet pitch report.

Odisha Red vs Violet live scores: MGM Odisha Women's T20 live match preview

The Red team will be coming into the match with the confidence of beating table-toppers Odisha Purple in their previous match. The Red team won the match by 28 runs and will be hoping to register yet another convincing win in their upcoming match versus the Violet team.

On the other hand, the Violet team ended their losing streak by beating the Green team in a nail-biting encounter on Wednesday. However, in the upcoming match, the Violet team will have to play really well in order to topple the Red team and take the second spot on the points table. This match could witness a great contest of bat and ball.

MGM Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: Where to catch Odisha Red vs Violet live stream live scores

Odisha Red vs Violet will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Odisha Red vs Violet live on the FanCode app and website. The Odisha Red vs Violet live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of Odisha Cricket Association.

Odisha Red vs Violet live scores: Odisha Red vs Violet pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the MGM Odisha Women's T20 encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 20°C, with winds blowing at 9 km/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game. The team winning the toss could look to bat first.

