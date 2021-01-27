MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021 Violet Vs Green Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Violet Women will go up against Odisha Green Women in the 12th match of MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green live stream is scheduled to begin at 1:00 PM IST on Wednesday, January 27. Here is our Odisha Violet vs Green pitch report, information on how to watch Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green live stream and where to catch Odisha Violet vs Green live scores.

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Green live stream: Odisha Women's T20 live match preview

Both teams are coming into the match after losing their previous matches and will look to win this match and keep their chances alive of making it to the knockout stage. After starting the tournament with wins, Violet side could not continue their winning momentum and ended up losing two back-to-back matches.

On the other hand, Green side will be out for revenge after losing to Violet side earlier in the tournament. After the loss, they bounced back to win their second match, but once again the momentum was brought to a halt as they lost two consecutive matches just like their opponents. They will be desperate to register a win in upcoming match and fans can expect a cracking contest between these two teams.

Odisha Women's T20 live streaming: Where to catch Odisha Violet vs Green live stream live scores

Odisha Violet vs Green will not be televised in India. However, fans can stream Odisha Violet vs Green live on the FanCode app and website. The Odisha Violet vs Green live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of Odisha Cricket Association.

Odisha Violet vs Green live scores: Odisha Violet vs Green pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the MGM Odisha Women's T20 encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 27°C, with winds blowing at 11 k/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

