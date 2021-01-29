MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021: Yellow Vs Red Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Yellow will take on Odisha Red in Match 17 of the MGM Odisha Women's T20. The Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red match is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST from the KIIT Sports Complex, Bhubaneswar, Odisha on January 30, 2021. Here are the Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red live streaming details, how to watch Odisha Women's T20 live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

Also Read | India Vs England Broadcasters Expected To Earn THIS Whopping Amount From Advertisements

MGM Odisha Women's T20: Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red preview

Halfway through the MGM Odisha Women's T20 League, Odisha Yellow and Odisha Red will meet once again to seal a spot in the tournament playoffs. Odisha Yellow have had a dismal time at the MGM Odisha Women's T20 league. They have managed just one win from the six matches they have played so far, putting them in last place on the points table. With just two points to their name and two matches left (including this one) it seems improbable that Odisha Yellow will advance to the next round.

Odisha Red, on the other hand, are in a much better, third place on the table. They have won four of their six matches so far and have eight points to their name. With just Odisha Violet and Odisha Purple above them, they have a great chance of making it up the ladder and going all the way in the series. They will be coming into this game off of a massive 10-wicket win over Odisha Violet and are on a four-match winning streak. Odisha Yellow, meanwhile, are on a four-match losing streak.

Also Read | Vijay Shankar Congratulated By SRH And Indian Fans After Marrying Fiancee; See Picture

MGM Odisha Women's T20 live: Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red live stream details

The Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red Women’s T20 match will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch the Odisha Yellow vs Odisha Red live stream on the FanCode app and website. The Odisha Yellow vs Red live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of Odisha Cricket Association.

Also Read | Ex-RCB Player Arun Karthik's 89 Takes Tamil Nadu Into Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: WATCH

MGM Odisha Women's T20: Odisha Yellow vs Red pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather forecasts a slim 7% chance of rain during the game. Humidity will be at 66% while temperatures will soar to almost 29°C by the end of the match. The average score at the tournament has ranged around the 95-115 figures as of now, with any score above 120 proving to be a winning score. Bowlers have had incredible responses from the pitch, with each match presenting a high wicket-taking opportunity.

Also Read | Dwayne Bravo Does The 'Champion Jig', Leads Delhi To First Abu Dhabi T10 Match Win: WATCH

Image Credits: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.