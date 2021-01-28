MGM Odisha Women's T20 Violet Vs Yellow Live Stream, Pitch, Weather Report, Preview

Odisha Violet Women will go up against Odisha Yellow Women in the league match of MGM Odisha Women's T20 2021. The match will be played at the KIIT Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. The Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow live stream is scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM IST on Friday, January 29. Here is our Odisha Violet vs Yellow pitch report, information on how to watch Odisha Violet vs Yellow live stream and where to catch Odisha Women's T20 live Odisha Violet vs Yellow live scores.

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow live stream: MGM Odisha Women's T20 live match preview

Both teams will be coming into the match on the back of losing their respective previous encounters. Violet were trashed by the Red team by 10 wickets, while Yellow lost their previous match to the Green side by 13 runs. For the Violet side, Rasmita Chinara flopped with the bat in the previous match, however, she will be expected to perform better in the upcoming match. For the Yellow team, the batting unit needs to click as openers need to step up and set up and provide the team with a strong start.

At the end of the league, as the stage is getting nearer, both teams will not settle for less than a win and that is why fans can expect a great contest between ball and bat. A great contest is on cards between these two teams.

MGM Odisha Women's T20: Where to catch Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow live stream and Odisha Violet vs Yellow live scores

Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow will not be televised in India. However, fans can watch Odisha Violet vs Odisha Yellow live stream on the FanCode app and website. The Odisha Violet vs Yellow live scores and updates can also be found on the website and social media handles of Odisha Cricket Association.

Odisha Violet vs Yellow live scores: Odisha Violet vs Yellow pitch report and weather forecast

Accuweather predicts no rain for the MGM Odisha Women's T20 encounter and the temperature is expected to be at 19°C, with winds blowing at 6 km/h. The pitch has been a boon for both batsmen and bowlers in the past and is expected to remain the same for this game. The team winning the toss could look to bowl first.

