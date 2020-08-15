IPL Champs Mumbai Indians Train At Reliance Corporate Park Under Unique Rain Cover; Watch

Mumbai Indians have begun their training at Reliance Corporate Park in Ghansoli, Navi Mumbai. The venue has a new inground set up to protect the players from the rains. The MI players are looking to get into the groove and rediscover their rhythm as they will be defending their title in the UAE. The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will take place from September 19 to November 10.

All the players including the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, etc. have not had a net session in the last few months due to the COVID outbreak, but they are back at training since the past two weeks and they will be looking to sweat it out before heading to the Middle Eastern country for IPL 2020 as they look to get some much-needed match practice.

The IPL 2020

Four-time winners Mumbai Indians will be defending their title this time around. Coming back to IPL 2020, it will also be the first time that an IPL final will be played on a weekday. The tournament decider will be played on the day of Diwali. This will be the third time that the IPL will be held outside India (after 2009, and 2014 editions) and at the same time, it will also be the second occasion after 2009 where all the IPL matches will be played abroad.

The 2009 edition was entirely held in South Africa due to the General Elections. The tournament was won by the now-defunct Deccan Chargers who had edged past the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a low-scoring thriller. The first half of the 2014 edition was held in the UAE due to the General Elections while the second half of that tournament was played in India.

Take a look at the images of the wonderful facility that the park has to offer in case rain plays a spoilsport during the practice session.