MI Bowling Coach Shane Bond Explains Why Stars Like Hardik Pandya Are Rested In IPL 2021

The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has gotten off to a fantastic start, with some outstanding encounters having been played. However, things have not gone too well for reigning champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), who lost both of their first two games. MI lost the first match to three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs before losing to two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match. KKR chased down the meagre target of 156 runs in just 15.1 overs.

However, interestingly MI has decided against playing their top players like Hardik Pandya, thereby leading fans to raise questions regarding the team's selection. Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma was benched for the first match. In order to address the resting of stars like Pandya, MI bowling coach Shane Bond explained that the timing of the ICC T20 World Cup in October has a major role to play in franchises managing the players' workloads. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin on October 17 and will end on November 14.

MI bowling coach shares light on Hardik Pandya's absence

Mumbai Indians have played two games in the UAE leg of the tournament so far, and Hardik Pandya has not featured in any of the games. While speaking of his availability in the upcoming matches, MI bowling coach Shane Bond said that he has been training well, but the team will not rush him. While speaking to a virtual press conference, Bond said, "Look, Hardik is training well, like Rohit. He is getting closer to playing. We are obviously balancing the needs of our team with the needs of Team India as well."

The former New Zealand fast bowler went on to laud MI for looking after their players and ensuring that Team India's games remain a priority. "The one thing that this franchise does very well is look after its players with an eye on not only to try and win this competition but also on the T20 World Cup that's following on. We are hopeful that Hardik will be back for the next match. As I said, he has trained today and trained pretty well by all counts," added Bond.

Shane Bond believes Hardik Pandya can help MI win IPL 2021

Shane Bond added that if Hardik Pandya is brought back to the team for the business end of IPL 2021, then he can perhaps also help the team win the competition. "I think we are doing the right thing and hopeful (that) we will get him back shortly, and he'll have an impact on the back-end of the tournament and get us into the playoffs and hopefully win the tournament from there," added the New Zealand fast bowler.

Image: Twitter@MI, BCCI