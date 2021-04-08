MI Camp Relying On Piyush Chawla To Guide Young Spinners, Zaheer Khan Praises Bowler

The Mumbai Indians have established themselves as the most successful side in the Indian Premier League with five championship victories to their name. While they decided to stick with the majority of their core players for the upcoming season of the cash-rich league, the team management also roped in several notable names in the IPL 2021 auction earlier this year. India's veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla is one of the newest recruits in the MI team and the franchise is looking to make the most of his immense experience.

Piyush Chawla to guide MI spinners in IPL 2021

While Rahul Chahar, Krunal Pandya and Jayant Yadav were the frontline spinners for the Rohit Sharma-led side in the previous edition of the T20 competition, they also have acquired the services of seasoned campaigner Piyush Chawla for this year's marquee event. In a video shared by the Mumbai Indians on their social media accounts, the team's director of cricket operations Zaheer Khan revealed why the team decided to sign Chawla in the auction.

Zaheer Khan mentioned that the leg-spinner's tremendous experience will be of significant help for the young spin bowlers in the squad, and he believes that they can learn a lot from the veteran. The ex-cricketer also pointed out that the wrist-spinner is bowling with the new ball in the practice and hinted that he could do the same in the forthcoming matches as well. Khan also opined that the player will have a crucial role to play in the team being the side's most experienced spinner.

Captain Rohit Sharma also highlighted that he has played with the 32-year-old since his U-19 days. He stated how Chawla is an aggressive leg-spinner bowler, and the franchise can reap benefits from the same. With the MI squad already having a number of spinners who have done well for the side in the past, it remains to be seen how the think tank accommodates Chawla in the playing eleven. Watch the full video here:

MI vs RCB live stream details

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening contest of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9. The match will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Fans in India can enjoy the MI vs RCB live stream on the Disney+Hotstar app from 7:30 PM (IST). The live telecast of the game will be available on the Star Sports Network.

IPL 2021 schedule: Mumbai Indians fixture list

The Mumbai Indians will play their first five matches in Chennai and will then travel to Delhi for four fixtures. They will then play three matches in Bangalore and will move to Kolkata for their last two encounters. Here is the MI IPL 2021 schedule:

