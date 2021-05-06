MI Coach Jayawardene & Australian Contingent To Fly To Maldives; Quarantine For 14 Days

Following the IPL 2021 suspension, sending overseas players back to their homes has emerged as the most challenging factor for the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and IPL Governing Council. As the majority of the countries have imposed a temporary travel ban on India, sending the overseas players, coach, and support staff has emerged as a big challenge for the Indian cricket board. However, the BCCI has assured the overseas contingent that the IPL is not over for them till they don't reach their home safely.

Now, Mumbai Indians has released a complete travel update of their players, coaches, and support staff. The update shared by Mumbai Indians reveal that MI's head coach Mahela Jayawardene will fly to the Maldives and there he will serve a quarantine period of 14 days. It also revealed Australian players and support staff members will fly to the Maldives on a special charter. MI has made arrangements for their 14 days quarantine stay in the Maldives before flying them back to Australia.

It is to be noted that Australian cricketers like Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter Nile came to India to take part in the IPL 2021. Both Chris Lynn and Nathan Coulter-Nile played a solitary match for the defending champions in IPL 2021.

Apart from Mahela Jayawardene and the Australian overseas players and staff, Mumbai Indians also updated that players and support staff from New Zealand, South Africa, and the Caribbean will fly to Auckland, Johannesburg, and Trinidad on their respective charter flights arranged by the franchise.

Cricket Australia Has Important Message For Indian Fans

Cricket Australia's official Twitter handle took to the micro-blogging site and posted a statement where they confirmed Australian members' transportation from India and also thanked the BCCI for their quick actions. CA wrote, "Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers Association can confirm that Australian players, coaches, match officials and commentators have been safely transported from India and are en route to the Maldives. The Australians will remain in the Maldives until the conclusion of the travel pause pertaining to flights from India to Australia. As previously stated, CA and the ACA are not seeking an exemption from the Australian Government.

MI's skipper Rohit Sharma Makes Big Statement On IPL 2021's Postponement

Mumbai Indians have shared a video on its Twitter handle in which skipper Rohit Sharma and other players have backed the board's decision to halt the IPL 2021. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on its Twitter handle, Rohit Sharma said, "It's unfortunate that the tournament has been postponed. But in light of everything that is happening around the country, I think it's a very good decision. It's very very important that we all look after each other. It's a very serious matter. So please follow all the protocols, guidelines and stay disciplined. "

