'MI Goes Beyond Cricket': Mumbai Indians Reveal Names Of Franchises In South Africa And UAE T20 Leagues

The owners of Mumbai Indians, Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday unveiled the name and brand identity of its franchises for the UAE's International League T20 and Cricket South Africa T20 League.

The two franchises will be known as MI Emirates and MI Cape Town, the corporate house said in a press release.

While MI Emirates will be a part of the UAE's International League T20, MI Cape Town will feature in the Cricket South Africa T20 League.

Nita M. Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries, said, "It gives me great pleasure to welcome 'MI Emirates' & 'MI Cape Town', the newest additions to our #Onefamily.

"For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI's global cricket legacy to even greater heights."

