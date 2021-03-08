MI IPL Schedule: Will Rohit Sharma And Co. Lose Another Tournament Opening Game?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced the schedule of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. As per the IPL 2021 schedule, the cricketing extravaganza is set to commence on April 9 with the final slated to be played on May 30. The tournament opener will see Royal Challengers Bangalore lock horns with defending champions Mumbai Indians in Chennai. Notably, after two years, the mega league will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai & Kolkata hosting the marquee event.

ALSO READ | Preity Zinta looks forward to IPL 2021 in India, says 'bio bubbles are a herculean task'

MI IPL schedule: Defending champions to face Royal Challengers Bangalore in tournament opener

Every team is set to play at a neutral venue and all teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage. 11 doubleheaders where 6 teams will play 3 afternoon matches & two teams will play 2 afternoon matches are scheduled for the marquee tournament. The IPL 2021 schedule has been mapped in a way that every team will travel only three times during the league stage, thus reducing commute and minimising risk. With just over a month for the tournament to get underway, here's a look at the Mumbai Indians schedule for IPL 2021.

According to the MI 2021 schedule, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will square off with the] Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The MI vs RCB game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). Rohit Sharma's men will like to start their tournament with a win as their side is a slow starter and has a tendency to lose the first match of the competition.

Mumbai Indians had lost their first match against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2020. Meanwhile, the five-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

ALSO READ | Harsha Bhogle lauds the idea of conducting IPL 2021 behind closed doors

MI IPL schedule

Date Match Venue Time April 9 MI vs RCB Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 13 KKR vs MI Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 17 MI vs SRH Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 20 DC vs MI Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 23 PBKS vs MI Chennai 7:30 PM (IST) April 29 MI vs RR Delhi 3:30 PM (IST) May 1 MI vs CSK Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 4 SRH vs MI Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 8 RR vs MI Delhi 7:30 PM (IST) May 10 MI vs KKR Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST) May 13 MI vs PBKS Bengaluru 3:30 PM (IST) May 16 CSK vs MI Bengaluru 7:30 PM (IST) May 20 RCB vs MI Kolkata 3:30 PM (IST) May 23 MI vs DC Kolkata 3:30 PM (IST)

ALSO READ | KKR team 2021 stars Harbhajan Singh & Pawan Negi share THIS remarkable Mar 3 co-incidence

MI team 2021

MI players retained

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Jasprit Bumrah, Chris Lynn, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni.

MI players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Adam Milne (₹3.2 crore), Nathan Coulter Nile (₹5 crore), Piyush Chawla (₹2.4 crore), James Neesham (₹50 lakh), Yudhvir Charak (₹20 lakh), Marco Jansen (₹20 lakh), Arjun Tendulkar (₹20 lakh).

ALSO READ | KKR IPL 2021 player Venkatesh Iyer breaks 8-year-old David Warner record in List A cricket

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.