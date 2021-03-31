MI Team Preview: Rohit Sharma & Co. Aim To Repeat UAE Heroics For Hat-trick Of Titles

Mumbai Indians are set to launch their title defence campaign with the opening game of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. They will face the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on April 9 in Chennai. Mumbai Indians, having won back-to-back trophies in the last two years, will be keen to become the first side in IPL history to bag a hat-trick of titles.

Mumbai Indians players: Rohit Sharma joins MI team training camp

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma recently starred in India’s home series against England. Immediately after India’s win over England in the third ODI, the cricketer joined the Mumbai Indians training camp for the IPL 2021 season. Sharma has been pivotal to the franchise’s success as he has led them in all their five successful IPL triumphs to date.

IPL teams: Rohit Sharma joins Mumbai Indians camp — watch video

IPL teams: Mumbai Indians players list for IPL 2021 season

MI team: Players retained and purchased

Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Piyush Chawla, James Neesham, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Charak, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Adam Milne and Arjun Tendulkar.

MI IPL 2021 schedule

As per the MI IPL 2021 schedule, Rohit Sharma & co. will take on the RCB in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Friday, April 9 in Chennai. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST. The five-time IPL champions are set to play their first five matches in Chennai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and their final two games in Kolkata.

A look at MI IPL 2021 schedule

Overall IPL 2021 schedule

As a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the IPL 2021 season is a unique one. All matches are set to be played at neutral venues as only six cities are hosting the competition. Fifty-six league matches will be played across Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata before the playoffs and final in Ahmedabad. Every team will play at four out of six venues during the league stages.

#VIVOIPL is back in India ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ ðŸ™Œ



Time to circle your favorite matches on the calendar ðŸ—“ï¸



Which clashes are you looking forward to the most? ðŸ¤” pic.twitter.com/kp0uG0r9qz — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 7, 2021

