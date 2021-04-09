MI Vs BLR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, IPL 2021 Match Preview And More Details

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (BLR) in the inaugural match of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League on Friday, April 9, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our MI vs BLR match prediction, top picks for MI vs BLR playing 11 and the MI vs BLR dream11 team.

MI vs BLR live: MI vs BLR match prediction and preview

The competition returns to India after a wait of almost two years. Mumbai Indians have showcased a dominant brand of cricket in the Indian T20 extravaganza to clinch two successive titles in the competition. Moreover, with five championship victories to their name, they have established themselves as the most successful team in the league.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock will not be available for selection for the opening contest as he is undergoing the mandatory 7-day quarantine period. Australia's swashbuckling batter Chris Lynn could feature in his first-ever match for the Mumbai-based franchise in the absence of de Kock.

The Mumbai Indians will open their campaign against the Royal Challengers Bangalore side. Virat Kohli and co. did manage to come up with an impressive performance in the first half of the season last year. However, they failed to win matches consistently in the latter half. They have a star-studded batting line-up with the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in their side. It is worth mentioning that the Rohit Sharma-led side have lost all their opening games in the competition since 2013.

MI vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Full Squads for MI vs BLR dream11 team

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Quinton de Kock, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli (C), Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers (WK), Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Daniel Christian, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Harshal Patel, Adam Zampa, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed

MI vs BLR Dream11 prediction: Top picks for MI vs BLR playing 11

V Kohli

A Villiers

R Sharma

S Yadav

MI vs BLR match prediction: MI vs BLR dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: AB de Villiers, Ishan Kishan (VC)

Batsmen: C Lynn, R Sharma, S Yadav, V Kohli (C)

All-rounders: G Maxwell, H Pandya

Bowlers: J Bumrah, M Siraj, R Chahar

MI vs BLR live: MI vs BLR Dream11 prediction

As per our MI vs BLR Dream11 prediction, Mumbai Indians will be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The MI vs BLR Dream11 prediction, top picks, and MI vs BLR dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The MI vs BLR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

