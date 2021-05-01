MI Vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Mumbai Vs Chennai Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

The Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the 27th match of the IPL 2021. The match is set to begin at 7:30 PM IST from the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi on May 1, 2021. Here is our MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

IPL 2021: MI vs CSK preview

Coming into this match having had fairly similar runs at the IPL 2021 so far, the Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will clash on Saturday, May 1. Currently, at the 4th place on the points table, with three wins and three losses, 5-time winners and defending champions Mumbai have not looked like their usual selves this year. Having finally broken their two-match losing streak with a 7-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals, MI will hope to win this match and keep their place on the table.

On the other hand, after their mishap last year, the Chennai Super Kings have come out all guns blazing this year. With just one loss in their six matches so far and on a five-match winning streak, MS Dhoni and co are looking unbeatable as they aim for their fourth title win at the tournament. Currently at the first place on the table, Chennai will hope to put some distance between themselves and the No.2 and No.3 placed teams, who also have 10 points each.

MI vs CSK: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

From the two IPL 2021 matches that have taken place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, we can expect this match to have an average score of about 170-180. The pitch here is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners, with fast bowers chipping as well. The captain winning the toss here is likely to field first. Accuweather predicts no rain for this game. The temperature in Delhi will be around the 35°C mark with humidity rising from 18-29% as the game goes on.

Average first innings score: 171

Record of chasing teams: Won – 40 of 74

Injury and Availability News

There will be no new injury concerns for either team in this match.

MI vs CSK Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

MI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar.

MI vs CSK player record

MI captain Rohit Sharma has emerged to be the team's best batsman this season. The star opener has scored 215 runs from six matches this year at an average of 35.83. When it comes to their bowling department, Rahul Chahar has been MI's most successful bowlers after six matches. The wily leg-spinner has claimed a massive 11 wickets in the IPL 2021 at an economy rate of 7.08 and is also the third-highest wicket-taker in the series right now.

CSK opener Faf du Plessis has been in stunning form during the IPL 2021. The right-hander has 270 runs from 6 matches including a high score of 95*. The veteran can get back the Orange Cap if he scores more than 41 runs in Saturday's game against MI. When it comes to their bowling department, Deepak Chahar has been their most successful campaigner so far. The medium-pacer has picked up 8 wickets from 6 games at an economy of 7.80.

MI vs CSK best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad

Vice-Captain – Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Faf du Plessis and Rohit Sharma will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

MI vs CSK Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

Batsmen – Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma

All-Rounders – Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers – Deepak Chahar, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

MI vs CSK Dream11 Prediction

According to our MI vs CSK Dream11 prediction, the Chennai Super Kings are likely to edge past Mumbai and win this match.

Note: The MI vs CSK player record and as a result, the MI vs CSK best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The MI vs CSK Dream11 team and MI vs CSK prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: IPL website