IPL 2021, MI Vs CSK Match Highlights: Pollard's Blitz Helps MI To Defeat CSK By 4 Wickets

Riding on the course of back-to-back 5 victories, MS Dhoni-led team Chennai Super Kings will take on the defending champions Mumbai Indians at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ujjwal Samrat
23:37 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Harsha Bhogle hails Kieron Pollard

 

23:37 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Yuvraj Singh hails Kieron Pollard & Ambati Rayudu

 

23:37 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Pollard's blitz powers MI to beat CSK by 4 wickets

 

23:25 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Neesham dismissed, Curran gets 3rd wicket

MI 203/6 (19)

 

23:22 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Hardik Pandya dismissed, Curran gets his 2nd wicket

MI 202/5 (18.4)

 

23:20 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Hardik Pandya smacks consecutive sixes off Curran

MI 202/4 (18.3)

 

23:18 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Has du Plessis handed over the victory by dropping Pollard?

MI 188/4 (18)

 

23:16 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Pollard taking to Mumbai to victory

MI 187/4 (17.5)

 

23:11 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Sam Curran bowls brilliant over, gives away only 2 runs & dismisses Krunal

MI 171/4 (17)

 

23:08 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Sam Curran breaks the partnership, Krunal Pandya dismissed

MI 170/4 (16.3)

 

23:05 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Krunal joins the party, smashes Ngidi for 16 runs

MI 169/3 (16)

 

23:02 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Pollard's joint fastest 50 of IPL

MI 159/3 (15.1)

 

22:58 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Pollard smashes fastest fifty of IPL 2021

MI 152/3 (14.5)

 

22:56 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Pollard's blitz knit 50 runs partnership with Krunal

MI 150/3 (14.4)

 

22:53 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Pollard hits the longest six of IPL 2021, smashes Shardul for 103m six

MI 141/3 (14.2)

 

22:47 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Pollard taking the game away from Chennai, smashes Ngidi for consecutive sixes

MI 130/3 (14)

 

22:44 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Pollard keeping Mumbai in chase

MI 117/3 (13.3)

 

22:41 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Pollard takes apart Jadeja, smashes him for 3 sixes

MI 114/3 (13)

 

22:37 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Pollard-Krunal looking to up the ante, MI struggling in chase

MI 94/3 (12)

 

22:29 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Moeen Ali strikes in his 1st over

MI 81/3 (10)

 

22:28 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Moeen Ali gets his 1st wicket, de Kock departs

MI 81/3 (9.4)

 

22:27 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Harsha Bhogle lauds MS Dhoni's captainship & keeping

MI 81/3 (9.4)

 

22:27 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Harsha Bhogle draws similarity in struggle of Rohit & Kohli

MI 80/2 (9)

 

22:24 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Jadeja gets his 1st wicket, Suryakumar Yadav dismissed

MI 77/2 (8.4)

 

22:21 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Netizens laud 'Lord Shardul' as he dismisses Rohit Sharma

MI 76/1 (8.2)

 

22:18 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Shardul Thakur gets the breakthrough, Rohit Sharma departs

MI 72/1 (7.5)

 

22:12 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Deepak Chahar bowls full-quota of his overs

MI 68/0 (7)

 

22:08 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Sehwag hails Rayudu's '3D glasses' after his blitz

MI 60/0 (6.2)

 

22:05 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: de Kock-Rohit stitch 50 runs partnership in the powerplay

MI 57/0 (5.5)

 

21:59 IST, May 1st 2021
MI vs CSK: Mumbai chasing the big target solidly

MI 42/0 (4.2)

 

