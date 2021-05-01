IPL 2021, MI Vs CSK Match Highlights: Pollard's Blitz Helps MI To Defeat CSK By 4 Wickets

Quick links:
Incredible. Will become part of @mipaltan folklore..@KieronPollard55— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 1, 2021
What a game !! My man!!! @KieronPollard55 🙌🏻 you beauty !!‘ great knock from @RayuduAmbati aswell !! #MIvCSK— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 1, 2021
Highest successful run-chase for us 😍😍😍— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Two in Two for @CurranSM 💥💥— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2021
Hardik and Neesham depart.
Hardik departs for 16 (7) in a bid to get another maximum.#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #IPL2021 #MIvCSK— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
6 6— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
They had us for a moment there...not gonna lie 😅 https://t.co/1oCysyzI5z— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
A maximum first, now a boundary 😍 https://t.co/fSXpKtyLU1— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Just two runs and a wicket from Curran's over.— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Hardik has joined Pollard at the crease!
#MI - 171/4 (17)
Krunal departs after a well-compiled 32 (23) 👏— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Krunal finishes the over with another four 👌— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
There are power hitters and then there is 𝐊𝐢𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐝 🔥— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
He scores the joint-fastest 5⃣0⃣ for MI 👌
Joint-highest fifty for #MI 💙— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Take a bow, Polly 🙇 https://t.co/PqihR1Leq0
.@KieronPollard55 dealing in SIXES here as a fine 50-run partnership comes up between him and Krunal.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2021
1⃣0⃣3⃣ metres that six. Just amazing 🙇 https://t.co/6vwz7sgeVd— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Polly hits 5⃣ out of the park in 2⃣ overs! 💪#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #MIvCSK #IPL2021 @KieronPollard55 pic.twitter.com/z26Xx0TCln— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Three SIXES in an over for the powerhouse @KieronPollard55 💪💪💪— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2021
THREE BIG HITS from the Big Man in this over 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/mpD4KvsiAC— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
🔟 runs from the over including Krunal's six over the bowler's head!#MI - 94/3 (12)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #MIvCSK— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Moeen Ali comes into the attack and strikes straight away. Gets the big wicket of QDK.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2021
Quinton has been caught and bowled by Moeen for 38 (28) 😔#MI - 81/3 (9.4)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #MIvCSK— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Dhoni the batsman is probably in the evening of his career. But Dhoni the captain and Dhoni the keeper seem ageless...— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 1, 2021
With both Rohit and Virat, timing and calm strokeplay has been the key to their great success. I get the feeling sometimes that both are going too hard at the ball this IPL.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 1, 2021
SKY departs early after getting caught behind against Jadeja 🙁#MI - 77/2 (8.4)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #MIvCSK— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
When Lord Shardul bowls, the ball steers itself into a fielder’s hands ❤️— sonali (@samtanisonali1) May 1, 2021
You want anything ... Wicket or runs anything , just give one chance to "LORD SHARDUL"— Heisenberg (@gujrati_walter) May 1, 2021
KING 😎
Lord shardul has done it #MIvCSK— Sourav (@Sourav09550017) May 1, 2021
Rohit tries to up the ante but perishes. He returns after scoring 35 (24).#MI - 71/1 (7.4)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #MIvCSK https://t.co/vnHujJU8Ow— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
10 runs from Deepak's last over!— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
Our openers have got us off to a good start so far 🔥
#MI - 68/0 (7)
72 of 27. Sab ulta hai in 3D mode.— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 1, 2021
The 3D glasses he ordered worked like how.
Absolutely brilliant hitting from Rayudu.
Chennai Romba Nalla this season. #CSKvMI pic.twitter.com/FVp8a7Q0KW
An excellent shot from @ImRo45 as the 50-run partnership comes up between the #MumbaiIndians openers.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2021
Live - https://t.co/oRtOM7N1gh #MIvCSK #VIVOIPL
Back-to-back boundaries from Rohit to make it ten runs from the over 👌#MI - 40/0 (4)#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 #MIvCSK— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2021
MI 42/0 (4.2)