MI Vs CSK Live Stream, Pitch Report, Delhi Weather Forecast, IPL 2021 Match 27 Preview

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 27 of the IPL 2021 on Saturday, May 1 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The MI vs CSK live stream will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the high-octane clash, here's a look at MI vs CSK live telecast details, MI vs CSK pitch report and weather forecast, MI vs CSK live scores info and MI vs CSK head to head record.

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Preview

The MI vs CSK rivalry is arguably one of the fiercest rivalries in the cash-rich league. Both teams are two of the most successful sides in the competition with 8 titles (Mumbai - 5, CSK - 3) to their names. Over the years, the two sides have been a part of several nail-biting encounters and Saturday's fixture promises to be another thrilling contest.

Mumbai Indians haven't really looked like the champion side they are in the first half of the competition. However, they are used to picking up the pace up in the latter half of the tournament and the game against their arch-rivals is an ideal occasion to stamp their authority. The defending champions have played six games in the IPL 2021, having won three and lost as many games and are sitting fourth in the IPL 2021 points table. Rohit Sharma's men will look to beat CSK and grab two crucial points from the game.

On the other hand, after losing their opening clash against Delhi Capitals, the Men in Yellow have hardly put a foot wrong. CSK have won their last five games and are sitting pretty at the pinnacle of the IPL 2201 points table. MS Dhoni's men will look to continue with the winning momentum and defeat their nemesis Mumbai to take one step towards the playoffs.

MI vs CSK live telecast and live streaming details

For the MI vs CSK live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Saturday, May 1. For MI vs CSK live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The MI vs CSK live stream in India will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

MI vs CSK pitch report

The pitch in Delhi is traditionally known for its assistance to spinners. However, the last two IPL 2021 matches here have shown that it's a good batting wicket if batsmen play carefully. In the 75 games played at this venue, the sides batting first have won 34 games while chasing teams have emerged victorious on 41 occasions.

The captain winning the toss here is likely to field first as the track will get better as the game progresses. Batsmen should look to get their eye in before shifting gears. On the other hand, change of pace will be key for pacers whereas spinners should look to bowl slow. Both sides have some big-hitters which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

Delhi weather forecast

The weather during the MI vs CSK match will be ideal for a game of cricket. According to AccuWeather, the temperature in Delhi is expected to be around 35°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will decrease a little during the finishing stages (30°C at around 11:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will hover between 18-31%. There will be no significant cloud cover during the entire match, which is why fans are in for a fascinating MI vs RR clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

MI vs CSK head to head

According to the MI vs CSK h2h record, Mumbai are clear winners. MI and CSK have locked horns on 30 occasions and it is Rohit Sharma's men who are ahead of CSK, 18-12.

SOURCE: IPLT20.COM