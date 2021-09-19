MI Vs CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad Sweeps Bumrah For Six, Fans Say Shivaji 'Rajinikanth' Gaikwad

And finished off in style!! Twitter went berserk after Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed Jaspreet Bumrah for a six on the last ball of the final over in the first innings taking Chennai Super Kings total to 156/6. Gaikwad's inning of 88 runs for 58 balls also brought CSK back from sloppy waters at a time when four of their batsmen got out without scoring double digits.

On the last ball of the first inning, Bumrah, the world-class bowler, who is known for his yorkers, missed the magic spot and bowled a low full toss. The CSK opener intelligently put his front foot forward and went for a sweep shot over backward square leg and scored a maximum.

MI vs CSK: Netizens in awe as Ruturaj goes bonkers

Emotions ran high on social media platforms for two reasons: It being the first match of the second leg of IPL 2021 and the MI vs CSK encounter. A user said that "the shot to remember for Ruturaj forever and that came against Bumrah which makes it so special."

The shot to remember for Ruturaj forever and that came against Bumrah which makes it so special.

Another said, "Guess, Ruturaj Gaikwad would be in a real minority when it comes to batsmen around the world who can claim to have swept both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult for boundaries in the same innings #CSK #IPL2021 #CSKvMI."

Guess, Ruturaj Gaikwad would be in a real minority when it comes to batsmen around the world who can claim to have swept both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult for boundaries in the same innings #CSK #IPL2021 #CSKvMI

"Holding one end when others were falling. Playing front foot cricketing shots in last over. Sweeping Boult and Bumrah for 4s and 6s. Take a bow Ruturaj !!! @ChennaiIPL," a Twitterati said.

In Chennai there's a Shivajirao Gaikwad and then there's a Ruturaj Gaikwad.

After Shivajirao Gaikwad aka #Rajnikanth it is Ruturaj Gaikwad who is becoming a hero in #Chennai :) ! #MIvCSK #IPL2O21

In his innings, Ruturaj Gaikwad hit nine boundaries and four sixes at a strike rate of 151.72. Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali were out for a duck while Ambati Rayudu was retired hurt. Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja 4, 3, 26 runs respectively. DJ Bravo also played a blistering knock of 23 runs of 8 balls.