MI Vs DC Dream11 Prediction: Head To Head, Top Picks, Team News And More

Mumbai Indians would be aiming to break into the top four spot in the points table when they lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their IPL 2021 fixture at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Meanwhile, DC on the other hand just need one more win in order to cement a playoffs berth.

Ahead of the high-octane MI vs DC clash, here's a look at the Dream11 prediction, head-to-head records, top picks, team news, and more.

MI vs DC Dream11 Prediction

1. Saurabh Tiwary: The senior batsman would be expected to fire all cylinders when MI take on DC. He has been one of Mumbai Indians' star performers in the second-leg of IPL 2021. Tiwari has so far scored 100 runs from three matches. The southpaw had scored a match-winning 37-ball 45 during Mumbai's last fixture against Punjab Kings earlier this week.

2. Shikhar Dhawan: The Delhi franchise would be hoping that 'Gabbar' lays a solid foundation for them by making his bat do the talking right from the word 'Go'. The opener has so far amassed 454 runs from 11 games at an average of 45.40 and a strike rate of 130.45.

3. Jasprit Bumrah: The title-holders would be relying on their oldest bowler and go-to man in the bowling department to make a tremendous impact with the new ball up front. The premier pacer has so far managed to register 16 scalps from 11 outings in the ongoing season at an economy of 7.62.

4. Avesh Khan: The emerging pacer has been Delhi's key bowler this season with 18 wickets from 11 games at an economy of 7.31 and he would be expected to rattle MI's famed batting line-up during Saturday's clash.

MI vs DC Head to head

When it comes to the overall head-to-head records, it is the reigning champions who have the upper hand with 16 wins from 29 matches including last year's final while Delhi have managed to win on 13 occasions. The Rishabh Pant-led side had got the better of Rohit Sharma & Co. by six wickets in the first leg of IPL 2021.

MI vs DC team news

Here's the probable Playing XI of both sides.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steve Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan