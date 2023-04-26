'Again, he's a recipient of the sub. He's the extra bowler': Australia great's jolting remark on Arjun Tendulkar

Mumbai Indians weren't able to get past the Gujarat Titans challenge in match 35 of the IPL 2023 and lost by 55 runs. This was Mumbai's second consecutive defeat in the Indian Premier League 2023 and have also given them a reason to think. Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody has come up with a jolting statement on MI bowler Arjun Tendulkar and believes that he os an extra bowler in his team.

Arjun only bowled two overs in the MI vs GT match and gave away just nine runs and also picked up the wicket of opener Wriddhiman Saha. The left-arm young pacer though had an unforgetful day against Punjab Kings as he was hit for 31 runs by Sam Curran and Jitesh Sharma in one over. "You can't guarantee that the third over will be met. Even the very best bowlers, the most experienced bowlers… when you get greedy and think, 'let's just try and get that extra over', more often than not, they get lined up", Tom Moody said on ESPNcricinfo.

'He's the extra bowler': Tom Moody on Arjun Tendulkar

“Tendulkar did his job. Again, he's a recipient of the sub. He's the extra bowler. And the extra bowler doesn't have to complete four (overs). He has contributed well at the top, took a wicket, and gave 9 runs. You can't argue when the cows come home, ‘oh he should’ve bowled the death over instead of Green!'. Green's the international bowler, and he has bowled poorly", Tom Moody added.

Coming back to the MI vs GT IPL 2023 match, Gujarat Titans while batting first in the match, registered a first-innings total of 207/6 wherein Shubman Gill was the star of the batting and ended up scoring 56 runs off 34 balls. Abhinav Manohar and David Miller gave the finishing push to the team's innings.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians didn't have a good start as they lost captain Rohit Sharma for a score of four. Ishan Kishan was also not able to do much and got out for a score of 13. Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green as well got out cheaply for 23 and 33 each.

Nehal Wadhera came up with an inning of 40 but was not able to take his team over the line and they were handed over a defeat by 55 runs.