MI Vs LSG: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Eliminator

The IPL 2023 playoffs stage has begun and today is the all-crucial eliminator. The contest that is on display is MI vs LSG. Winner of the match will proceed to Qualifier 2, whereas it will be the end of the road for the loser. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at the predicted XI, dream XI, and head-to-head record.

With the endgame already in place, today the much-intriguing encounter between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants will take place. One of the teams will secure a place in the Qualifier and the chance to reach the final of IPL 2023, the other team's campaign will end today. Thus, with a do-or-die situation associated with the match, both teams will attempt to put their best foot forward. However, only one will be successful. Who will it be?

Ahead of the match let's take a look at the prerequisites to the game to get a hold of the factual aspect of the match.

MI vs LSG, IPL Eliminator: Toss update

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bat first

MI vs LSG, IPL Eliminator: Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Chris Jordan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran(w), Krunal Pandya(c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Mohsin Khan

MI vs LSG, IPL Eliminator: Impact Players

Mumbai Indians: Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Sandeep Warrier.

Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh, Swapnil Singh, Amit Mishra

MI vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator: Dream11 Prediction

Here's the dream XI prediction:

Wicketkeeper: Quinton de Kock(w)

Batsmen: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran

All-Rounders: Krunal Pandya

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Chris Jordan

MI vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator: Pitch Report

The pitch at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is often to be helpful for the spinners and the as the match is scheduled to happen in the evening, the surface will also offer some help to the batsmen. The average score batting first at this ground is 159 and the team chasing at the ground can be in benefit.

MI vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator: Head to Head

The Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have battled out each other three times in the Indian Premier League and it has been the Giants who have emerged victorious thrice against Mumbai Indians.

MI vs LSG IPL 2023 Eliminator Match Prediction: Who will win today match?

In this neck-and-neck battle both Moth Indians and Lucknow Super Giants are worthy enough to progress to the Qualifier but eyeing the squads, form, and the immense experience that have of this stage, Mumbai Indians are favorites to win vs Super Giants.