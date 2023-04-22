MI Vs PBKS: Dream 11 Prediction, Playing XI, Head To Head Record For IPL 2023 Match 31

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indian: Mumbai Indians face Punjab Kings in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League 2023 in a bid to earn their fourth consecutive win of the season. After starting IPL 2023 on a disappointing note, the Rohit Sharma-led side has pulled off an epic comeback in the recent games. Mumbai Indians have been undefeated in their last three fixtures and defeated SRH by 14 runs in their IPL 2023 game.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings were off to a flying start in IPL 2023 with two straight victories, before going on to lose the next two games and will now face MI on the back of a loss. Punjab is coming off a 24-run loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match where they missed the services of their skipper Shikhar Dhawan.

IPL 2023 Match 31: MI vs PBKS Head-to-head records

MI and PBKS have played a total of 29 matches against each other in the history of IPL. Both teams have proved to be competitive opponents as Mumbai have returned with 15 wins, while Punjab follow with 14 victories. Interestingly, PBKS defeated MI by 12 runs in the last fixture between both sides in 2022.

Total Matches Played - 29

Mumbai Indians won - 15

Punjab Kings won - 14

MI vs PBKS Dream11 Predictions: Dream11 team for IPL 2023 Match 31

Wicketkeeper: Jitesh Sharma

Jitesh Sharma Batters: Rohit Sharma (vc), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Harpreet Singh

Rohit Sharma (vc), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Harpreet Singh All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran, Cam Green, Matt Short

Liam Livingstone (c), Sam Curran, Cam Green, Matt Short Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis

MI vs PBKS Playing XIs: Predicted playing XIs for IPL 2023 Match 31

MI: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendoff

PBKS: Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis/Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar

MI vs PBKS Impact Players: Possible Impact Player options for IPL 2023 Match 31

MI Impact Player options: Jason Behrendorff, Vishnu Vinod, Kumar Kartikeya, Suryakumar Yadav, Arshad Khan

PBKS Impact Player options: Rahul Chahar, Prabhsimran Singh, Rishi Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kagiso Rabada